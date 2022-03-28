Our Opinion: Dangerous eyesores haunt neighborhoods

“The day we moved in they found a dead body over there.”

— A neighbor who lives across the street from a decrepit house on MLK Drive.

There is a haunted house in east Greensboro, a grand mansion in its heyday that time, nature and neglect have beaten into a sad, creaky shell of itself.

Patches of wooden siding have been peeled away. Vines and weeds hug its foundation. Some of the windows are boarded-up. Others are gaping holes that provide a standing invitation to wind, rain and wildlife.

Inside, furniture and papers are strewn about, as if whoever lived there last left in a big hurry, and didn’t bother to pack.

There are jagged shards of broken glass in windows and mattresses covered with mold.

A majestic overhang on the roof of its façade is propped by a pair of metal poles to keep it from collapsing.

If this old house suddenly crumbled on its own one day into a dusty pile, you wouldn’t be surprised.

The mansion, we’re told, is a neoclassical revival home built in 1915 for a local businessman. In 2022, neighbors describe the place with the area code in its address (336 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) as “creepy” and unsettling.

Small wonder. Squatters come and go. There have been two fires. The body of a 66-year-old man was found there last June.

Would you want to live next door?

Would you want to live anywhere near dozens of other properties like it in Greensboro, some in slightly better condition, others just as awful?

Some people do. And the city has been slow to help.

As of last week, 84 buildings were on the city’s demolition list.

Two weeks ago, the City Council earmarked $500,000 to begin reducing the backlog. Better late than never. Such properties are not only unsightly, they are dangerous. They attract vagrants and crime. They can become breeding grounds for pests. And they can sap the spirit of a community.

The house on MLK, for instance, sits across the street from the shops and townhouses of Southside, one of the city’s most distinctive neighborhoods. It also sits uncomfortably close to a church.

Credit District 1 Councilwoman Sharon Hightower for insisting on overdue action. Hightower had complained about the preponderance of vacant and boarded-up properties in her district and in District 2.

She has a right to be impatient. One property has been designated for demolition since 2011.

It shouldn’t have had to come to this. A few ounces of prevention could have saved tons of pain through more aggressive and proactive code enforcement.

Absentee landlords and indifferent heirs can make that task harder, but they still should be held accountable.

You also have to wonder what could have been.

As for 336 MLK, it is located in a corridor once known as Asheboro Street, which featured some of the most distinctive homes in the city. Imagine all of the lost opportunities for historic preservation.

Then there is the question of money. It’s not inexpensive for the city to raze a property, $12,000 for a 1,200-square-foot house. In cases where asbestos abatement is called for, the costs for that process alone can reach as high as $20,000. Then there’s the question of what happens once demolition is over.

In other words, what comes next?

Longtime residents of east Greensboro will bend your ear about the “urban removal” in the 1960s, which typically involved a lot more subtraction from their neighborhoods than addition.

As Hightower told the News & Record on Monday, “Just knocking them down and leaving a blank hole” where a condemned house stood isn’t the answer.

Could the city encourage the development of more affordable housing at some of those sites? In the case of 336 MLK, could the Southside concept grow into that site?

The most immediate goal, of course, is to clean up the messes.

A house at 2325 Pinecroft Road was demolished one week ago today. The roof had been battered and ripped with holes by a fallen tree and had sat unrepaired. Its metal gutters were bent and tangled like plastic drinking straws.

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba seems intent on purposeful rather than impulsive actions. In fact, he had wanted to delay immediate action to “make sure that we have things in the right order.”

He’s right. Ridding neighborhoods of these dangerous eyesores has been like pulling teeth. But then what fills the gaps?

The sense of urgency in removing the decay is welcome and overdue.

But what needs to follow is a thoughtful plan to fill the empty spaces with something safe, decent and built to last.