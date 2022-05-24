Our Opinion: Days of reckoning for Southern Baptists

The tragedy of the sex abuse scandal among Southern Baptist clergy lies not merely in the fact that it happened at all.

It also lies in how coldly and dismissively the alleged victims were treated once they had mustered the courage to come forward.

For 20 years, a new independent report says, Southern Baptist Convention leaders rushed to discredit survivors of sexual abuse by clergy even as they scrambled to protect their own interests.

Over and over survivors spoke with members of the SBC’s Executive Committee, the report concludes, “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility from some within the EC.”

The clear message from church between those lines: We don't care.

The last place you'd think would be infected with such brazen indifference and hypocrisy would be the church. Sadly enough, we've seen it before.

Then there's the harassment some of the alleged victims say they’ve received.

One of them, Christa Brown, a retired attorney from Denver, Colo., had come forward to report months of abuse by the music minister at her church. Not only was she told not to talk about the matter, the report says, she also told investigators that she has received “volumes of hate mail, awful blog comments, and vitriolic phone calls” over the past 15 years.

It gets worse.

The report, based on a seven-month investigation, also suggests that Southern Baptist Convention leaders failed to act on the allegations with any sense of seriousness or urgency despite a substantial body of evidence.

For instance, the report notes that a staff member of the Executive Committee had compiled a list of ministers who had been accused of abuse, but there are no signs that the committee “took any action to ensure that the accused ministers were no longer in positions of power at SBC churches.”

In Christa Brown’s case, the report says, the music minister who allegedly abused her went on to work in Southern Baptist churches in several states.

The report spares no words in its assessment of the Executive Committee’s willful obliviousness to the problem.

“Our investigation revealed that, for many years, a few senior EC leaders, along with outside counsel, largely controlled the EC’s response to these reports of abuse … and were singularly focused on avoiding liability for the SBC,” the report said.

“In service of this goal, survivors and others who reported abuse were ignored, disbelieved, or met with the constant refrain that the SBC could take no action due to its polity regarding church autonomy — even if it meant that convicted molesters continued in ministry with no notice or warning to their current church or congregation.”

Released Sunday, the report also advises the SBC to:

Form an independent commission and then to follow it up with a permanent entity that would oversee long-term reforms.

Create and maintain an "Offender Information System" to alert communities to known offenders.

Provide a “Resource Toolbox" that includes training material and other reference information.

Restrict the use of nondisclosure agreements in sexual abuse matters — unless a survivor asks for one.

Already there have been repercussions. Several Executive Committee leaders have resigned since the SBC membership pushed for the investigation a year ago. The report also is on the agenda of the SBC’s 2022 national meeting in June in Anaheim, Calif.

The report appears to confirm much of what Southern Baptist leaders already knew. The question now is whether they will keep trying to hide the problem in plain sight or finally address it honestly and openly.

The Executive Committee’s interim leaders, Willie McLaurin and Rolland Slade, certainly sounded the right notes in a joint statement on Sunday.

“We recognize there are no shortcuts,” they said. “We must all meet this challenge through prudent and prayerful application, and we must do so with Christ-like compassion.”

Then SBC leaders backed those words with actions, announcing that they would release a secret list of the hundreds of pastors and other church personnel accused of abuse.

It was the right start on a difficult path.

As for inspiration, they shouldn’t have to look far.

They could start with the words of Jesus from the Book of John: "If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”