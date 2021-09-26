Our Opinion: Dead last for workers

As it turns out, the home of Andy Griffith, John Coltrane and the best barbecue in the world is not the kindest place to workers.

In fact, North Carolina ranks dead-last in the nation, according to a new report that compares every state, plus Washington, D.C, and Puerto Rico.

As in rock-bottom. Better than none. The lowest card in the deck.

The report, by the nonprofit Oxfam America, based the ratings on state policy as it affects wages, worker protections and the right to organize.

Oxfam says North Carolina ranks 52nd simply because it invests too little in its workers.

We’re not alone in the cellar. States in the South generally fared poorly in the rankings, with the exception of Virginia, which placed 23rd.

One rung above North Carolina was Georgia (No. 51); then came Mississippi (50th), Alabama (49th) and South Carolina (48th).

The reactions, predictably, have fallen along partisan lines.

The office of Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, generally agreed with the findings.

But the office of the most powerful politician in the state dismissed the report as shallow and agenda-driven.