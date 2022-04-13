Our Opinion: Dear Mr. President ...

Welcome to the Tarheel State. We want you to know that we’re pleased you’ve come to visit, even though your opponent, Donald Trump, received more votes from North Carolinians in the 2020 election.

You did receive more than 2.68 million, though; that’s nothing to sneeze at.

We’re proud that you’re focusing the attention of the nation toward us for a brief while, allowing us the opportunity to shine, and we hope you’ll return to D.C. with some wonderful things to say about us.

We’re pleased as well that your itinerary in Greensboro today includes one of our many excellent colleges and universities, N.C. A&T. Higher education is a major industry in North Carolina, especially in Greensboro, and we deeply value these institutions’ role in our economy, culture and quality of life.

We hear you’re coming to discuss manufacturing — one of our favorite topics, with a rich history and a bright future here. We’re sure someone will tell you about the new economic investments that are on the way, including a plant for manufacturing some of those electric cars you like, and another to manufacture batteries. We hope you’ll be able to take something with you that will encourage such developments elsewhere.

Then there are our medical facilities and our arts communities, and the natural beauty that, from mountains to shore, defines us — just ask EPA director Michael Regan, who, by the way, is an A&T alum.

We’re aware of your accomplishments, as well, including passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which provides more than $1.2 trillion in much-needed infrastructure spending, as well as the American Rescue Plan, worth $1.9 trillion of economic relief — which, incidentally, restored funding to veterans programs that your predecessor cut. We support our veterans here and we’re glad that you do, too.

There’s also the 15% increase in SNAP funding and the 25% increase in food stamp funding for needy families, raising the minimum wage for thousands of federal contractors. They all demonstrate the compassion and common sense we expected from you.

And there’s Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — very good job, sir. We’re pleased, especially when we consider what might have been had things gone a little differently in 2020.

We know that you’re busy these days, with the crisis in Ukraine and a possible new COVID surge. But some other important matters also need your attention, including the difficult issue of the southern border.

We appreciate your determination to present a more welcoming face to would-be refugees — and especially your commitment to reuniting families cruelly separated by the previous administration — but doing so has created a mixed blessing as more and more refugees seek relief by entering our country. That we have “open borders” would certainly be news to the hardworking U.S. Border Patrol agents who capture about 6,000 illegal border crossers every day. But your policies have been muddled and unfocused, apparently diluted by disagreements in your own administration. We’d like to see more clarity and decisive action.

And even while the DEA is blocking record amounts of fentanyl from crossing the border, too much is still getting through and it’s very harmful. We see its devastation throughout our state.

Maybe you should visit the border.More than a few of our readers believe you should.

Meanwhile, times are tough and the prices of consumer goods make it difficult for many families to make ends meet. We realize you can’t control all of that — especially when corporations set those prices — but we feel certain there are actions you could take to ease the pressure if you’d concentrate on the problem more. That would be welcome.

We realize you’ve accomplished other goals that haven’t received much notice — in environmental affairs, judicial appointments, supporting transgender people in military service, etc. Your loyal opposition has spent the last couple of decades honing its messaging skills. You’ve got to work on your party to get the word out — fast.

As for your off-script comments, you probably should be more mindful. But when they come from the heart, stick to them. No need, for instance, to walk back your harsh words about Vladimir Putin. He deserves every syllable. And more.

You also should continue to speak more forcefully about the issue of voter rights and suppression … both are urgent and serious threats.

Finally, a request from the Fourth Estate: While we appreciate the improved civility (we are not the enemy), access is another matter.

C’mon, man. You can and should do better.

We hope you’re not too discouraged by your poll numbers, which are now as low as your predecessor’s were for much of his term. They shift over time. Just do the good work.

We can’t guarantee the weather will suit you today. It’s North Carolina. But we hope you’ll see some of the qualities that we feel make this a worthwhile place to visit, to live and to take with you.