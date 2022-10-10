Our Opinion: Defending PTI

If you’ve flown recently into Piedmont Triad International Airport after stopovers in, say, Charlotte or Raleigh or Atlanta, it’s hard not to be struck by the contrasts.

As in those other places, there is a hum of activity in Greensboro’s terminal, but it’s decidedly muted. Which is to say, you actually can hear yourself think.

It’s not necessary to dodge other humans on foot and in motorized carts as if you’re Christian McCaffrey evading a would-be tackler.

Or a helpless swimmer carried by a rushing current … to wherever it decides to take you.

These are only slight exaggerations.

At PTI, you can buy a cup of coffee without waiting for half an hour.

At PTI, you can make it through baggage claim and to your car with a minimum of hassle.

At PTI, you’re less likely to feel that that you’re being herded through a very large bus station.

That said, this is also true: Only four major passenger airlines provide service at PTI. As you may have heard (again) lately, PTI is not a passenger hub, and thus does not offer the volume, variety and flexibility that larger airports can provide.

This came up repeatedly during the Atlantic Coast Conference’s monthslong deliberations on whether to keep its headquarters in Greensboro or move elsewhere.

Spoiler alert: It’s skedaddling to Charlotte.

The argument about a lack of passenger-hub service as a big concern for the ACC always seemed dubious. City leaders in Greensboro even offered in their counter proposal charter service for the conference.

The ACC’s quibbles notwithstanding, it is a fact that many Triad residents do drive to Charlotte or Raleigh for cheaper or more convenient flights.

And it is a fact that, in an ideal world, this wouldn’t be necessary.

But it’s also a fact that PTI Airport holds a prominent place in the Triad’s economy. It continues to be a magnet for new business and industry and the jobs, investments and tax revenue that come with them.

Without PTI there would be no FedEx, Hondajet, HAECO Americas or, more recently, Boom Supersonic in the Triad. And there would be no Cessna, Purolator, Advanced Filtration, North State Aviation, B/E Aerospace or Triumph Aerospace.

PTI generates more jobs than any other airport in North Carolina, 8,600, with more on the way. Its annual economic impact is an estimated $6 billion.

As UNCG professor Keith Debbage noted earlier this year in a News & Record op-ed, the key to that success has been the foresight of PTI’s leadership over the years to recognize and exploit that potential. So the Airport Authority gradually acquired 1,000 acres around PTI with economic development in mind.

That kind of leadership appreciates the value of long-range planning over short-term political payoffs. It also recognizes that economic development is not only a marathon but a relay, involving not just one visionary, but a succession of them.

It’s the same kind of leadership that created the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and the Randleman reservoir. And without it there may not have been 65 acres available to build Boom’s planned supersonic aircraft plant.

PTI’s growth strategy hasn’t always been universally popular and lapsed judgment on the part of some elected leaders has occasionally resulted in public debates that should have been avoidable between airport proponents and proponents of more residential development near PTI. Witness the protracted struggle over the FedEx regional sorting hub at the airport.

The good news is that FedEx did come and all that long-range vision and planning continues to create new opportunities.

For a moment, even PTI’s leaders seemed to doubtthemselves in late 2017, toying with a name change to raise the airport’s profile (much as the ACC felt compelled to change addresses to stay relevant).

Predictably, the public reacted with both puzzlement and outrage, and PTI promptly canceled that misguided flight.

PTI is what it is: a well-tuned economic engine in the heart of a burgeoning “aerotropolis.”

So, while it saddens us that the ACC is about to move to Charlotte, it’s comforting to know that another institution with deep local roots and three instantly recognizable letters in its name ain’t going anywhere anytime soon ... but up.