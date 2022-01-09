Our Opinion: Democracy at risk

But this is the result of a decadeslong drumbeat of conservative AM radio and cable TV blather with little opportunity for push-back or fact-check as well as Republican political efforts to delegitimize Democratic governing in any form. It’s a drumbeat that has influenced its intended targets to prepare themselves to accept — and perpetrate — inevitable political violence practiced in their name.

Like the protester in the satirical Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” who does look up and sees the comet that the president says is “fake news,” we keep waiting for reality to kick in, for independent skeptics to apply Occam’s razor and realize that the more likely possibility behind all of this is that they’re being lied to. We keep waiting.

So do government officials, former Trump associates, scholars and historians, who all warn about a continuous Republican scheme to eliminate democracy itself — all in the name of protecting democracy.

Some of these scholars now warn that the 2022 or 2024 elections may be the last we can consider to be legitimate, if we don’t take steps to remedy matters now.