Our Opinion: Democrats do it, too

(Of course, the maps are just as out of whack in North Carolina, where Republicans have stacked the deck to potentially win 10 of 14 seats (71%) in a state where Donald Trump won in 2020 with 49.9% of the vote.)

Those new districts are still being challenged in the courts.

Then there’s Illinois, where Democrats have feathered their nests with 13 Democratic-leaning congressional seats and three Republican-leaning seats — a net gain of two for the Democrats over the old map.

One of the GOP casualties of those new lines is Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who has been dissed by his party and all but disowned by his family for standing up to Donald Trump.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” family members said to him in a handwritten letter.

Kinzinger was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot and sits on the House panel investigating Jan. 6. So naturally Democrats placed him in a district with another incumbent Republican, Darin LaHood.