Our Opinion: Democrats do it, too

Hold your noses and open your eyes.
When considering the noxious sleaze that’s inherent in gerrymandered voting districts (and “sleaze” may not be a strong enough word), it’s worth remembering that two can play that game.
And they do.
Democrats have done the very same thing in the past. In fact, they’re doing it now.
As The New York Times pointed out last week, majority-Democrat legislatures are manipulating district lines to their advantage in an attempt to blunt some of the heavy losses they anticipate in the midterm elections.
For instance, the Times points out, using lines so tangled that they resemble “a broken-winged pterodactyl,” Democrats in Maryland have crafted a congressional district that is frequently cited as one of the worst examples of gerrymandering in the nation.
The 3rd Congressional District may look odder than others in Maryland, but it follows the same playbook of slicing and dicing that Republicans use to dilute and minimize Democrats’ voting power.
In Maryland in 2020, Democrats won 65% of the total statewide vote for members of Congress. But they took seven of the state’s eight seats anyway.
(Of course, the maps are just as out of whack in North Carolina, where Republicans have stacked the deck to potentially win 10 of 14 seats (71%) in a state where Donald Trump won in 2020 with 49.9% of the vote.)
Those new districts are still being challenged in the courts.
Then there’s Illinois, where Democrats have feathered their nests with 13 Democratic-leaning congressional seats and three Republican-leaning seats — a net gain of two for the Democrats over the old map.
One of the GOP casualties of those new lines is Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who has been dissed by his party and all but disowned by his family for standing up to Donald Trump.
“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God!” family members said to him in a handwritten letter.
Kinzinger was one of only 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot and sits on the House panel investigating Jan. 6. So naturally Democrats placed him in a district with another incumbent Republican, Darin LaHood.
“I know I’m not alone — there are many Americans desperately searching for a better way,” Kinzinger, a military veteran, said in announcing his decision not to seek reelection in the new district.
“They want solutions, not more problems. They want action, not extremism. They want light, not darkness. And the sooner we do it, the better it will be for the land that we love,” he said. “Now is the time to put country first.”
All that got him from Democrats was maybe a pat on the back and a plane ticket home. (All’s fair, apparently, in love and redistricting.)
The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which evaluates each state’s new district maps for fairness and competitiveness, rightly gives North Carolina, Maryland and Illinois “F’s.”
Oregon also gets an “F” for manipulating advantages for Democrats.
“This is a desperate map from a desperate party,” Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, said in a comment that ought to win him gold medals for sheer nerve and hypocrisy.
Kincaid also called Illinois “America’s most extreme gerrymander.”
As if anyone needed reminding, the power to draw district lines casts the same spell over Democrats and Republicans when it falls into their hands — like “Precious” over Gollum in “Lord of the Rings.”
The obvious solution to gerrymandering is independent redistricting commissions, which are not perfect but offer a much better alternative to the “fox in the henhouse” dynamic that currently exists in most states.
The For the People Act would do precisely that, but seems doomed to fail when it comes to a vote in the Senate.
When the self-interest of politicians trumps the will of the voters, we all lose. And democracy loses.
Though not every gerrymandered district looks like a broken-winged pterodactyl, all of them are ugly.
The sooner they’re voted into extinction, the better.