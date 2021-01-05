Our Opinion: Demolition as an exit strategy

With the words “I just want to find 11,780 votes” ringing in our ears — President Trump’s demand of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, approved by North Carolina’s Mark Meadows, Trump’s current chief of staff — the drama of 2020 unfortunately is leaking into the new year.

But while that one soaks, other Republican operatives are still trying to overturn the presidential election — or at least look like they are.

As we write, a dozen Republican senators now say they’ll contest the certification of Electoral College votes on Wednesday. This is usually a routine matter — essentially, the states report their election results to Congress, which records them.

But it seems nothing is too routine for Republican lunacy these days.

Sen. Josh Hawley was the first to say he’d object to the certification and vote against accepting the results — despite strong discouragement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

But Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is trying to stake his claim, too. He’s leading a group of senators who don’t just plan to object to the certification — they’re demanding the creation of a commission to investigate claims of voter fraud.