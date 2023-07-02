Putting an end to voting rights protections, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once wrote, “is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you’re not getting wet.”

Ginsburg penned those famous words in 2013, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s premature rolling back of a key provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Ten years later, it’s still raining.

And yet the high court’s conservative supermajority insists that the sun is shining and skies are blue.

In another premature ruling fueled by equal parts denial, cynicism and naivete, the court last week ended affirmative action in college admissions in a disappointing 6-3 decision.

As if the need for it had suddenly gone away.

Wrote the newest member of the court, Kentanji Brown Jackson in a spirited dissent: “Gulf-sized race-based gaps exist with respect to the health, wealth, and well-being of American citizens. They were created in the distant past, but have indisputably been passed down to the present day through the generations. Every moment these gaps persist is a moment in which this great country falls short of actualizing one of its foundational principles — the ‘self-evident’ truth that all of us are created equal.”

Meanwhile, left untouched — at least for now — by the court are admissions preferences for the children of alumni, major donors and athletes. So a member of a sailing or tennis team still may receive special consideration in the application process. Or the offspring of a philanthropist.

It’s especially ironic that one of the defendants in the case, UNC-Chapel Hill, is located in a state where one of the primary reasons affirmative action is needed — a lack of equal access to quality K-12 public education for all students — has been reluctantly addressed by state lawmakers.

In fact, the Republican-dominated legislature vigorously fought a judge’s order to adequately fund the state’s poorest public school districts until it could pack the state Supreme Court with enough conservatives to block the transfer of the funds.

Republicans have further undermined public school funding by pushing taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools that would be awarded regardless of an applicant’s income.

And, if anything, the ideal of a level playing field for all college applicants is becoming even more elusive in this state.

As for the Supreme Court, two of the justices — Clarence Thomas, who sided with the majority and wrote a concurring opinion, and Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote a dissenting opinion — both have acknowledged that affirmative action played a role in their admission to college and law school.

But their opinions, read aloud in dueling summaries, couldn’t have been more different.

Wrote Thomas: “Racialism simply cannot be undone by different or more racialism.”

Wrote Sotomayor: “Today this Court rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Going forward, colleges and universities may attempt to preserve minority enrollment by modifying the admissions process to place more emphasis on high school class rank and essays. They also may consider “adversity indexes” that include as a factor obstacles and problems a prospective student may have had to overcome.

Finally, more talented Black students also may do what many already are doing and opt for historically Black colleges and universities such as N.C. A&T and Winston-Salem State.

But the outlook is troubling.

In states where race already has been removed as an admissions factor, Black and Hispanic enrollment has fallen at the more selective universities, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

Based on the experiences of those states (California, Oklahoma, Michigan Texas, Florida and New Hampshire), the Journal added, alternative approaches to admissions and recruitment “is going to be a hard slog.”

Equally discouraging is the conservative justices’ obvious skepticism about the value of diversity in education.

In a nation that is more racially and ethnically diverse than it has ever been, wouldn’t that truth be self-evident, both from a business and a human relations standpoint?

Perhaps the justices need to get out more — and that doesn’t mean more trips on yachts and private jets with billionaires.