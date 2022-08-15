Our Opinion: Do not blow this

Dear City Council:

Congratulations on your election.

Your took your oaths of office on Aug. 11 and, if the creek don’t rise — and another one of you doesn’t get a city job — you’re set for the next four years.

You will lead Greensboro during some of the most exciting and challenging times in its history. Exciting because new employers such as Toyota and Publix and Boom Supersonic are coming to the Triad.

Challenging because old problems persist and in some cases have been magnified.

Poverty, crime and housing crises have planted stubborn roots here and will take some doing to weed out. This, in addition to the usual hassles of your job.

Of all elected officials, you’re probably closest to the people.

You don’t have armies of aides or an office in D.C. to create buffers. You don’t get to hold antiseptic, prefabricated “town halls” engineered so you can avoid hard questions. You have to sit and listen to constituents sometimes say mean-spirited and ill-informed things during public comments at council meetings. That’s not easy. But as you know, it comes with the job.

Eight out of nine of you were reelected. That means a sizable number of citizens approves of your performance.

But the election turnout was low, only 16%. And a substantial share of the voters (more than 6,000) wrote in candidates either out of protest or cynical resignation. You should take that seriously.

More than a small portion of the electorate is not happy with the way things are.

Certainly you can’t please everybody but you shouldn’t ignore anyone. Keep an open mind even if you disagree with them.

Some other advice you haven’t asked for but that we thought we’d offer anyway:

1. Mentor potential successors because — how to put this delicately? — most of you are not spring chickens. This is not to say that, simply because you are, uh, seasoned, that you ought to step aside. Being older does not automatically connote being less effective. But as a whole this council could use some new blood. And a city that wants desperately to attract young professionals is run mostly by senior citizens.

2. Mind your (our) spending. You took more advantage of hefty property tax revaluations than you should have. At $688 million, the new city budget is bigger than it needs to be — nearly $70 million fatter than the previous one. And most property owners will see a tax increase. On top of that, water and sewer, solid waste and household hazardous waste fees will all increase. This adds up in a hurry. You need to stop and fully consider the impact.

3. Be less beholden to the city attorney. This is not to disparage his professional advice. But that’s all it is. It is not holy scripture etched into stone tablets. You still should think for yourselves. Too often you don’t.

4. Hire a strong police chief. In retrospect, the sudden departure of a very good chief, Brian James, probably should not have been so surprising. As Mayor Nancy Vaughan told us on Monday, “What he took on in that two-and-a-half years was a life’s worth.” There was COVID, the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, nationwide spikes in gun violence and a shortage of officers. The new chief’s inbox will be stacked just as high with many of the same issues. Technically, the city manager’s office will make the hire but the council will have an important say. And so should the community.

5. Keep the momentum in east Greensboro going. We are witnessing a quiet economic revival there. Make it louder and prouder.

6. Be aware of the tone you set. In 2016, the council wasn’t, voting 6-2 to give itself a 60% raise. In the scheme of things, it wasn’t a huge expense but it sent the wrong message.

7. Avoid trivial distractions ... like the silly attention you gave to enforcing when people can and cannot roll their garbage cans to the curb. Seriously?

All that said, there couldn’t be a more invigorating time to be on the council. The mayor put it well: “We’ve worked a long time at reinventing ourselves and that message has been heard loud and clear.”

So, please, don’t blow this.

If you set clear priorities, and keep your focus clear, you could help lead the city into a new era of growth and prosperity.

Know the city’s limitations but don’t be shackled to them.

Be bold when you can be but pragmatic when you have to be.

And whatever you do, do not vote yourselves another raise.