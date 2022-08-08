Our Opinion: Do the write thing

A not-so-bad 16% of registered voters turned out for this year’s oddly timed mayoral and City Council races in Greensboro.

Not-so-bad because it came in the height of summer vacation season, which is typically a dead zone for politicking, much less going to the polls.

Further, 6,289 of the votes were write-ins, “a massive amount,” according to Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt.

As an old song put it, “What it means ain’t exactly clear.”

But much of it probably isn’t good.

For one thing, some voters either were unserious or uninformed in their scribbled-in choices.

Eighteen voters wrote in former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows for mayor, who does not live in Greensboro and who is preoccupied with legal issues connected to Jan. 6, 2021, not to mention possible voter fraud.

It’s likely most of these voters meant to cast ballots for Chris Meadows, who waged a write-in campaign for mayor.

That Meadows did well, totaling 4,650 votes that might have made a difference in Justin Outling’s narrow loss to incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan. Vaughan beat Outling, the sitting District 3 council representative, by only 435 votes.

Outling announced last week that he would not seek a recount.

But speculating that a vote for Vaughan was a vote for the status quo, Meadows voters, ironically, may have ensured Vaughan’s reelection.

As for the uninformed, some results suggested that at least a few voters failed to bone up on their current events.

In District 3, where the name of the eventual winner, Zack Matheny, was the only one on the ballot, Heather Hogan received 466 write-in votes.

You’d expect that. Hogan campaigned to be elected and pledged on her website to “support increased access to healthcare, fair wages, safe communities, and reliable and accessible public transportation.”

But Chip Roth, who withdrew from the District 3 race because of health issues (we wish him well), received 49 write-in votes anyway.

Hogan and Chris Meadows also received a smattering of write-in votes (16 and 14, respectively) for a seat they were not seeking.

Then there were the usual wise guys. Some cartoon characters, whose identities have not yet been made available from the local Board of Elections, popped up as expected. And Mickey Mouse likely was among them. The Mickster has been a perennial favorite even though he has made it clear, time and again, that he was not seeking a seat on the council and would not serve if elected.

Another lesson from the substantial write-ins was the traction received by a slate of candidates running on what essentially was a Republican ticket. Chris Meadows, not Mark, was one of them.

Injecting partisan politics into the nonpartisan council races is not a healthy trend, and there were some signs of that among Democrats as well. Both parties held forums that excluded candidates of the other party.

Apparently, they’ve seen extreme partisanship work so well in Washington that they want to bring it here. Please don’t. Potholes and trash pickup and water and sewer are not partisan matters.

It was, however, good to see the energy they brought to the campaign and the issues the Republicans pressed. They have a point: Spending, taxes and fees are teetering on the edge of unsustainability. So is public safety.

These are valid issues that need addressing. But a partisan path isn’t the best way.

To be sure, filling in the blank has been an Election Day rite in every election from president to soil and water district supervisor.

Among the more that 2,600 write-ins in the 2016 presidential election were Oprah, Michael Jordan, Ronald Reagan, Bill Murray, Toby Keith and Jesus of Nazareth … among real people.

Donald Duck, Goofy and Ronald McDonald among the unreal.

“Tacos” among the edible.

And, of course, “none of the above.”

But, all levity aside, behind the huge number of write-ins may be a message to the council-elect.

Even though incumbents had their way, a significant number of voters are not amused by how things are. Listen to what they are trying to say between the punch lines.

Or the joke may be on you in the next election.