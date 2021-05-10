Our Opinion: Dollars for shots?

Remember a long time ago, far, far away, when Greensboro and Guilford County leaders were fuming over bottlenecks in vaccine supplies and hopping mad that a mega-site at Charlotte Motor Speedway seemed to be getting preferential treatment?
And remember when local leaders were complaining that the process for vaccination was cumbersome and frustrating, like trying to score concert tickets?
Now the state has more vaccine supplies than demand, so many more that it is turning them down — tens of thousands, in fact — and even considering giving back some of its inventory.
Nearly 1.2 million doses of the vaccine are waiting for willing recipients in the state.
Last week vaccinations in North Carolina dropped to their lowest levels since December 2020, with only 55,000 having gotten their first shots as of Friday morning.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, sounded downright wistful for the good old days of pent-up demand.
“The demand for vaccine is definitely lower,” Cohen told The Associated Press. “We know we’re at that place where the folks who were incredibly eager, willing to drive 30 minutes, take time off work, we’ve gotten those folks vaccinated. We’ve gotten half of adults vaccinated. But we know that we need to make this more convenient, particularly (for) those who can’t take off from work.”
So one strategy is to take vaccines to where the people are. Another is to switch from vaccinations by appointment to a walk-in format. Still another is to offer some type of incentive.
It feels odd, having to provide what amounts to door prizes for an act that not only protects you and others but hastens the transition back to life as we used to know it.
But now the state is seriously considering paying people to become inoculated.
Private businesses and other institutions already have set some creative precedents.
UNCG, for instance, has offered some free meal plans, textbook scholarships and a grant to cover housing for the next academic year as potential prizes for vaccinated students.
A burger restaurant in Raleigh is teaming with Eastern Carolina Medical Center Pharmacy and Avance Care Pharmacy to offer a free hot meal in exchange for shots.
A Charlotte brewery has partnered with Atrium Health to offer an on-site clinic that rewards each vaccinated person ... with a free beer.
Finally, of course, there’s the offer you can’t refuse: a free Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Elsewhere, in West Virginia, the state’s Republican governor will reward residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who get shots with a $100 savings bond. The grocery store chain Lidl, meanwhile, will pay any of its 6,000 employees $200 for getting the vaccine.
In a column published last week in the News & Record, a medical ethicist seemed to suggest a lot more than that.
Jacob M. Appel, director of Ethics Education in Psychiatry at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, cited the $1,500 sweetener proposed by former Maryland Congressman John Delaney.
“When I received my first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine last December, nobody paid me to roll up my sleeve,” Appel wrote in the column, which originally appeared in The Baltimore Sun. “Yet, as vaccination efforts approach an expected tipping point, at which the amount of available vaccine exceeds the number of willing recipients, with the rate of vaccination far below the threshold required for herd immunity, paying people to take their shots likely offers our society’s best chance at stemming the pandemic.”
The incentives being considered in North Carolina are considerably more modest.
Cohen noted as possibilities the savings bond program in West Virginia and the “Good Neighbor” program in Detroit, which will pay individuals $50 for every resident they sign up and bring to an appointment for a first COVID shot. An enterprising Good Samaritan would not have to pay taxes on the first $600 they earn from the program.
Ideally, you’d hope logic and old-fashioned altruism would be more than enough. But sometimes, alas, you have to convince people to act in their own self-interest.
And, after all, this is a state that has agreed to pay Apple $845.8 million (which it does not need) through 2061 for a new campus in Research Triangle Park.
That’s because long-range benefits of that investment are expected to far outweigh the costs.
You could argue the same with paying North Carolinians for helping to beat the virus.
It’s a good time to give COVID incentives a shot.