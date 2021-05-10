Our Opinion: Dollars for shots?

Remember a long time ago, far, far away, when Greensboro and Guilford County leaders were fuming over bottlenecks in vaccine supplies and hopping mad that a mega-site at Charlotte Motor Speedway seemed to be getting preferential treatment?

And remember when local leaders were complaining that the process for vaccination was cumbersome and frustrating, like trying to score concert tickets?

Now the state has more vaccine supplies than demand, so many more that it is turning them down — tens of thousands, in fact — and even considering giving back some of its inventory.

Nearly 1.2 million doses of the vaccine are waiting for willing recipients in the state.

Last week vaccinations in North Carolina dropped to their lowest levels since December 2020, with only 55,000 having gotten their first shots as of Friday morning.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, sounded downright wistful for the good old days of pent-up demand.