Our Opinion: Donald Trump must be held accountable

We think about Ruby Freeman — “Lady Ruby” to her friends and admirers — and her daughter, Shaye Moss. These longtime Georgia election workers, patriots who gave of themselves to their communities, had to run for their lives after former President Trump and Trump legal puppet Rudy Giuliani falsely called them out by name as election cheaters.

“There is nowhere I feel safe. Nowhere,” Freeman told the Jan. 6 committee. “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States target you?”

If that was all there was to it, that would be obscene enough. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

We think about Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — a fellow Republican — who was on the receiving end of Trump’s aggressive request to “find” the votes he needed to win in Georgia. Essentially, “Cheat for me.”

We think about all the Republican legislators who, on Jan. 6, 2021, ran for cover while phoning and texting Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in a panic, begging them to call off the attack. They knew who was behind it, and it wasn’t House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

We think about the police officers who were injured that day, beaten and bloodied, in the name of Trump — former Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and a hundred more — and those who died in the wake of the attack — including officers Gunther Hashida, Kyle deFreytag, Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood.

We think about the officials in Trump’s own administration who told him repeatedly that the claims of vast voter fraud were, in then-Attorney General William Barr’s word, “bulls***.” They took pains to calmly and patiently walk him through the conspiracy theories, as they would a precocious child — as they were used to doing with Trump — and explain their flaws. To no avail.

We think about the American people who have been angrily divided, and their trust in democracy strained, because of, to channel former Sen. Al Franken, a lying liar who lied.

On Monday morning, the members of the Jan. 6 committee revisited these and other aspects of the historic and unprecedented shame of a U.S. president violently trying to cheat the American people out of their election. They recommended that Trump be criminally charged by the Department of Justice on four counts stemming from his efforts to steal power: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and efforts to incite, assist or aid or comfort an insurrection.

Their conclusions carry no legal weight; the Department of Justice is and should be an independent agency, as our forefathers intended.

Nevertheless, for the good of the nation, we believe the DOJ must prosecute Trump. Let’s air it all. Let’s air all the accusations, all the evidence and imaginative defenses in a court of law, under oath, with legal consequences. This cannot be allowed to fester into another “lost cause” that stews in the dirty back alleys of the internet. Not holding Trump to account invites further crime — and further treason.

We said what we said.

His accomplice, John Eastman, who masterminded the attempted legal coup, must also be tried, as the panel recommended.

Whatever the outcome, Trump’s legacy of deception, dangerous vigilantism and sheer crudity are a painful scar on our nation’s history. That some of his gullible supporters — and he — still think he’s presidential material highlights serious shortcomings in their judgment and conscience. His remaining, if dwindling, influence requires all of us to examine our lives, our morals, our convictions — and our sense of duty to truth and to the nation.

They must be stronger than Trump’s.