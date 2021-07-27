Our Opinion: Don't blow it up; fix the NCHSAA

Targeted to begin in 2022, the new entity supposedly would be independent even as it is tethered to partisan politics. The governor would appoint nine of its 17 members, the legislature eight.

The commission would enforce student eligibility rules set by the State Board of Education and set and enforce game rules, as well as officiating standards. The bill also bans private schools from competing for titles with public schools.

As for what’s wrong with the NCHSAA as it is, critics say it no longer serves the best interests of high school athletes and member schools.

For one thing, they say, the NCHSAA, which is based in Chapel Hill and whose membership totals more than 400, has too much money.

They point to its more than $40 million in assets (more than any other high school athletic association in the nation) and wonder why more of that money isn’t invested back into member schools.

It’s a fair question. So are concerns that the organization, which primarily serves public schools, could be more accessible and transparent.

Still, this doesn’t mean the best solution is to blow it up and start over.