Our Opinion: Don't forget that other vaccination

When this season’s influenza rises, it will take any opportunity we give it to spread.

Comparisons between the flu and COVID are inevitable. They both can be transmitted by coughing or sneezing. Many who have suffered the ravages of COVID have responded to it by saying, “This is not the flu — it’s much worse.” But getting the flu is no picnic; its symptoms can be painful, debilitating and even deadly. They can include a fever of 100 degrees or higher (though not everyone with the flu has a fever); a cough and/or sore throat; a runny or stuffy nose; headaches, body aches; chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Even if the flu virus doesn’t kill, it can require hospitalization.

And, frankly, we need those hospital beds for COVID patients right now.

The flu vaccine is updated annually and is is 40-60% effective at preventing flu-related sicknesses. Even if you should become infected with the virus, the vaccine helps to ease to severity of the symptoms.