Our Opinion: Downtown making the best of a bad break

We were told, rightly, at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, that staying healthy meant staying away.
For places that thrive off the energy of crowds mingling in common spaces, that's the last thing you want to hear.
The virus spoiled what was expected to be a banner season for the center city:
- A gleaming new performing arts center that sits empty and unused.
- A baseball stadium that never saw its first pitch.
- A folk festival without crowds or outdoor stages.
- A sad litany of goodbyes to beloved local businesses that could not afford to wait out the coronavirus, including the Smith Street Diner, where they squeezed fresh orange juice on the premises and cooked Sunday breakfast like your mama.
Adding sour grapes to all of those lemons was the social unrest in the spring that was exploited by some bad actors as an excuse for looting and vandalism.
Even as the restrictions for public gatherings were gradually relaxed, it hasn’t been the same, nor will it be for a while.
So, until the virus recedes, the downtown booster group, DGI, has had to make the best of things.
Most recently, the nonprofit has launched a 12-week program called #dgsotogo that works like this: Every $25 you spend at a downtown business enters you into a drawing for a cash prize. If you win, you get $500, and so does the business you patronized.
In December, DGI also solicited donations to fund 250 meals a day over 25 days for clients of Greensboro Urban Ministry.
Those who needed a meal were fed.
And the restaurants that prepared those meals for paid for them.
An earlier, similar program funded 3,400 meals for front-line workers who were administering COVID tests over 34 days.
In partnership with the United Way and the Greensboro Merchants Association, DGI's Retail Revitalization Grant program raised $115,000 to help small businesses.
As downtown bides its time for Greensboro to reopen fully, and safely, give DGI CEO and President Zack Matheny and his staff credit for their inventiveness.
Of course, what downtown needs most is for this easy-to-get and hard-to-kill pandemic to be over.
Matheny said in an interview with an editorial writer last week that he’s hoping for “the tide to turn” in October.
“October is when I think the doors will really open up,” he said.
With vaccinations under way, though not without some frustrations and bottlenecks, a viral outbreak that seemed to have no ending eventually will retreat.
And downtown will get back to normal. Or will it?
For instance, with more and more people working from home, will businesses no longer see a need to bring as many workers downtown?
Matheny expects there to be a difference. But for now, he says, the numbers are encouraging, noting office space vacancies in the center city are about only 5%, he says.
He also points out that the new Project Slugger building at First National Bank Field has “filled in relatively quickly.”
Matheny also is encouraged that developer Roy Carroll plans to move ahead with the residential phase of his planned project at Eugene Street and Friendly Avenue, Carroll South of Ballpark.
Wishful thinking?
Maybe. Then again, in a May 2020 study of downtowns in the nation's 100 biggest metro areas by the Brookings Institution, researchers Adie Tomer and Lara Fishbane concluded that COVID would take its toll. But they added: "Downtowns concentrate assets, giving locals and those living further away access to densities of jobs, shopping, restaurants, government services, entertainment venues, and more. That fundamental power of agglomeration cannot be stopped. So while diseases will come and go, we can always retrofit our cities to make us feel safe while still delivering the proximity we crave."
That said, nobody knows how the culture of working will evolve after the pandemic.
It’s also reasonable to expect that we’re learning both the joys and pains of remote working.
There is still value in humans meeting face to face and creating the kind of chemistry that we may not achieve staring at "Brady Bunch" squares on a laptop.
It’s even more reasonable to expect that there will be pent-up demand to be the way we were … to see concerts and plays (in person) and lose ourselves in a crowd. (Witness the reckless revelers who took to Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after the Duke-Carolina game on Saturday.)
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will open eventually.
There will be street festivals and baseball games again.
Last call at the corner bar won’t be before 10 p.m. forever.
Sooner, we hope, rather than later, downtown will be itself again.
And so will we.