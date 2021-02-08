Our Opinion: Downtown making the best of a bad break

For instance, with more and more people working from home, will businesses no longer see a need to bring as many workers downtown?

Matheny expects there to be a difference. But for now, he says, the numbers are encouraging, noting office space vacancies in the center city are about only 5%, he says.

He also points out that the new Project Slugger building at First National Bank Field has “filled in relatively quickly.”

Matheny also is encouraged that developer Roy Carroll plans to move ahead with the residential phase of his planned project at Eugene Street and Friendly Avenue, Carroll South of Ballpark.

Wishful thinking?

Maybe. Then again, in a May 2020 study of downtowns in the nation's 100 biggest metro areas by the Brookings Institution, researchers Adie Tomer and Lara Fishbane concluded that COVID would take its toll. But they added: "Downtowns concentrate assets, giving locals and those living further away access to densities of jobs, shopping, restaurants, government services, entertainment venues, and more. That fundamental power of agglomeration cannot be stopped. So while diseases will come and go, we can always retrofit our cities to make us feel safe while still delivering the proximity we crave."