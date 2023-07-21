There’s plenty of parking in downtown Greensboro, a new consultant’s report concludes.

No there isn’t, say skeptical locals.

Well, uh, yeah there is, the report says. If you don’t believe it, you can count ’em yourself: 6,319 city-managed spaces, of which an average of about 2,500 are available at any point in time. Not to mention a variety of private options.

And, with all due respect, the math doesn’t lie.

As the News & Record’s Cooper Sullivan recently reported, of the 424 acres of the land in the downtown Greensboro area that isn’t devoted to roads, 36% of it goes to parking in the form of decks, street spaces and lots, private and public.

Greensboro’s parking rates also are reasonable when compared to other cities. If you measure the rates here against Raleigh, Greenville, S.C., Savannah, Ga., Columbus, Ohio, and Boise, Idaho, Greensboro is generally cheaper than those peer cities. For instance, it offers a free first hour in city parking decks. None of those other five cities does. And Greensboro boasts the second-lowest maximum daily parking rate at $10, the Atlanta-based consultant, Kimley-Horn discovered.

Which is to say, Greensboro doesn’t have a parking problem. It has a perception problem. We don’t realize how good we’ve got it. Or maybe we do, and we’re still not satisfied.

According to a survey taken in April and May, we not only want a place to park in Greensboro, but we want it as close as possible to wherever we’re going. Or we’ll keep circling until one materializes.

To be honest, Greensboro needs to get out and walk more. That’s why we have sidewalks and a Downtown Greenway for pedestrians and cyclists. The fact is, one of Greensboro’s many charms is the compactness of its central business district. It’s a cozy, very walkable place, from end to end.

If you don’t mind parking, say, a block or two from wherever you’re going, spaces are usually abundant.

Factor in a new trolley service and the ongoing availability of rental scooters, and mobility throughout the center city shouldn’t pose much of a problem for most of us.

Frankly, what downtown may need more than parking is information about parking. Even those of us who should know better might need reminding.

For instance, city transportation officials are considering upgrades to signage that points the way to parking in the center city. Printed and online maps showing where to find spaces also might be helpful. Some people simply may not know about the many spaces on side and parallel streets within a short stroll of the bustle on Elm Street.

Other possible upgrades include discounted passes for workers and a demand-based rate system for street parking to dissuade people from “squatting” in spaces all day.

There need to be continuing efforts as well to make decks more inviting. Again, this is more about what seems to be rather than what is (blame movies and TV, but we Southerners seem more averse to decks than folks in other parts of the country).

A similar myth about a scarcity of parking spaces swirled some years ago during the debate over whether the city needed a privately funded downtown baseball stadium (yes, we actually fought about that).

There wouldn’t be anywhere to park, some opponents said. Of course there was, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers have proven during every home game since the stadium opened.

Some residents questioned the need for the new the February One Deck on Davie Street. But ideally, infrastructure anticipates what demand will be, not what it is right now. And downtown is growing again.

Finally, many of us still expect downtown to be what it isn’t: a suburban shopping mall. It won’t ever be like that nor should it.

This reminds us of Ed Wolverton, a former president of the nonprofit booster, Downtown Greensboro Inc.

For speaking engagements Wolverton often lugged along a big, color-coded aerial map of the center city. The red squares and rectangles were surface parking lots.

In Wolverton’s view there were far too many.

Those ought to be shops, apartments and businesses, he said.