Our Opinion: E-cigs: 'Less harmful' does not mean 'safe'

Though the FDA’s order doesn’t approve the use of any other vaping products, tobacco companies as a whole will likely see this as a positive development, a cracked door through which they may, one day, squeeze.

And some vaping fans will likely tout the benefits of Vuse Solo, twisting the FDA announcement ever-so-slightly to claim that its use is safe.

They shouldn’t be fooled by an option that is, at best, less harmful. The best option is still not to use tobacco or any kind of nicotine-delivery system.

Note the nuance in the FDA’s news release: “For these (Vuse) products, the FDA determined that the potential benefit to smokers who switch completely or significantly reduce their cigarette use would outweigh the risk to youths (of usage), provided the applicant follows post-marketing requirements aimed at reducing youth exposure and access to the products.

“While today’s action permits the tobacco products to be sold in the U.S., it does not mean these products are safe or ‘FDA approved.’ All tobacco products are harmful and addictive, and those who do not use tobacco products should not start.”