Our Opinion: Election lessons

Some things we learned from Tuesday’s midterm election:

That it’s not over till ... who knows?

With some key races still to be decided, the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House remains unclear. Votes are still being counted.

There will be a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race.

What we do know is that, despite a 40-year high in the inflation rate and an unpopular president in the White House, the Democrats held more ground than expected — and the Republicans gained less ground than they’d hoped.

Despite misgivings by some Democrats, their party’s message about a woman’s right to choose and the threat to democracy may have resonated with voters after all, despite the nation’s economic woes.

On the whole, we behaved ourselves.

North Carolina, and the nation, saw few disruptions or acts of intimidation at voting sites. Given the deep division, bitter rhetoric and reckless disinformation of this election season, rarely have we been so relieved that something didn’t happen. Here’s hoping the civility holds.

There won’t be a new sheriff in town.

As some saw it, incumbent Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers didn’t win an election in 2018. BJ Barnes lost it.

They said Rogers benefited from a perfect storm of overconfidence and hubris on Barnes’ part — that Rogers, a Democrat, just happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Left to run on his record, they said, no way he could win again.Apparently some in Rogers’ own party agreed. He faced two opponents in the Democratic primary, in addition to the six challengers in the GOP primary.

Even so, Rogers defeated Republican Phil Byrd, a former deputy commander in the Sheriff’s Office, with 56% of the vote on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Which is to say, it wasn’t that close.

The keys to Rogers’ success?Major issues that he’ll confront in his second term include violent crime, staffing shortages and concerns about the safety of staff and inmates in the Guilford County jail.

What he is not likely to confront if he decides to run again in four years is being underestimated.

The veto survives (barely).

Republicans did gain enough seats to achieve a supermajority in the state Senate, but they fell one seat short in the House.

This makes it more difficult for them to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

And it creates a hedge against some of the more extreme legislation that the majority-GOP General Assembly might consider.

The “new” school board is both different and the same.

Some of the names have changed, but the Guilford County Board of Education emerges from the election with the same composition as before: seven Democrats and three Republicans.

This, despite a concerted effort by a slate of GOP candidates to push a more ideologically driven agenda on the board (including such boilerplate bugaboos as critical race theory and “the LGBTQ agenda”).

Partisan elections for judges are a horrible idea.

Time was when judges ran on their qualifications. Now the campaigns are more overtly political and so are more and more court rulings.

We shouldn’t be electing judges in the first place and we certainly shouldn’t be choosing among Republican and Democratic judges.

Be that as it may, the GOP achieves a clean sweep.

Republicans won all four statewide appellate judge seats, including two on the state Supreme Court, turning a 4-3 Democratic majority into a 5-2 Republican majority.

That does not bode well as issues such as LGBTQ rights and abortion may wind up before the court.

That Trump giveth and ...

If not for the former president’s insistence on endorsing some egregiously bad candidates, Republicans might have made massive gains on Election Day.

One of them, Herschel Walker, may yet win a Senate seat in Georgia, but he shouldn’t even be running.

Ditto for Doug Mastriano, who lost his bid for governor, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, who lost a high-profile Senate race in Pennsylvania, among others.

Trump will not exit the GOP stage. And no one dares to show him the door.