Our Opinion: Even if it costs him his life?

After being fully vaccinated, only 0.2% of the participants experienced such effects.

The National Kidney Foundation, American Society of Nephrology and American Society of Transplantation all recommend the vaccine for people who have kidney disease or who have had a kidney transplant.

“People with kidney disease have a higher chance of getting very sick from COVID-19, including needing a hospital stay or even death,” the American Kidney Fund says on its website. “The vaccines work well to prevent you from getting COVID-19 and can prevent you from getting very sick if you do get COVID-19.”

Then there is the question of other patients’ safety. If Carswell were to be infected, could he not only jeopardize his own health but the health of other immunocompromised patients?

Further, from a purely logical point of view, why not take that chance versus the more certain consequences of kidney failure?

With all respect to him, it seems as if Carswell is more concerned that his “freedom” is being violated than that his life is being threatened.