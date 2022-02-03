Our Opinion: Even if it costs him his life?

So it has come to this.
A Hickory man who is in desperate need of a new kidney has said no to a chance for a transplant because it would require that he receive vaccinations for the coronavirus.
No way, he has said, will he allow that to happen.
“The doctor said to me, ‘You know you’re going to die,’” Chad Carswell told the Hickory Daily Record. “I’ll die free. I’ve had the conversation with my dad and my family. I’ve told them, if it gets to that point, it is what it is. I’m willing to take that chance and to fight for that risk.”
In other words, over his dead body.
Carswell, 38, who receives dialysis treatments three times a week, seems to be telling us that he would choose death over a COVID shot.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist explained in a statement that it requires that transplant recipients to be vaccinated “because of the high risk for severe illness if they don’t have pre-existing immunity prior to being transplanted.”
Carswell does, however, have a choice, Atrium also said in the statement.
“We understand that some patients may not want to be vaccinated,” the statement said. “In this case, patients can opt to be evaluated at another transplant center.”
Meanwhile, by his own account, Carswell, an Air Force veteran, has a litany of serious health problems.
He has lost both legs to diabetes. He has had six heart attacks. His kidneys, he says, are functioning only at 4% efficiency.
He discovered his kidneys were failing after one of his heart attacks four years ago. In 2020, he had emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery.
Then he was cleared for Atrium’s transplant list. Until he decided he wanted off.
“You have a choice for your life and I have a choice for mine,” he told the Daily Record. “If you choose to (get a vaccination) I have the same right to choose to not.”
It is a free country. Carswell is within his rights to decide what he believes is best for him.
And to put it bluntly, his decision isn’t anyone else’s business.
Still, we wish someone who is close to him and whom he trusts would ask him to reconsider.
If he fears serious harm from the vaccine, the numbers tell us that serious side effects can happen, but they are extremely rare.
In an online 2020-21 study involving 19,586 adults who received a COVID-19 vaccination, allergic reactions were reported in 0.3% of participants after partial vaccination.
After being fully vaccinated, only 0.2% of the participants experienced such effects.
The National Kidney Foundation, American Society of Nephrology and American Society of Transplantation all recommend the vaccine for people who have kidney disease or who have had a kidney transplant.
“People with kidney disease have a higher chance of getting very sick from COVID-19, including needing a hospital stay or even death,” the American Kidney Fund says on its website. “The vaccines work well to prevent you from getting COVID-19 and can prevent you from getting very sick if you do get COVID-19.”
Then there is the question of other patients’ safety. If Carswell were to be infected, could he not only jeopardize his own health but the health of other immunocompromised patients?
Further, from a purely logical point of view, why not take that chance versus the more certain consequences of kidney failure?
With all respect to him, it seems as if Carswell is more concerned that his “freedom” is being violated than that his life is being threatened.
Some of us might sigh, throw up our hands and say it serves him right. How can he trust medical science through the travails of all of his numerous treatments and surgeries but draw the line at vaccines? And how likely is it that he has been vaccinated many times over in his life, probably starting as a child in school?
Let someone else take his spot on the transplant list, they say.
Sadly enough, you don’t have to Google for long to find a list of COVID and vaccine skeptics whose defiance has cost them their lives.
Carswell doesn’t have to join them.
Maybe he will find a transplant center that doesn’t require vaccinations. But what if he doesn’t?
He says he has a list of living donors who are willing to give him a kidney.
But that may only happen if he gives himself the chance.
Because every life is precious, even that of a vaccine skeptic.