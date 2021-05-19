Our Opinion: Facing the harsh truths of Jan. 6

The U.S. House takes a very important vote on Wednesday on legislation to establish a bipartisan commission to study the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Despite inherent risks, it should pass.

As might be expected, Democrats strongly support the commission to study and define the insurrection — during which former President Trump’s supporters hoped to somehow change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election — while Republicans largely oppose it. On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced his opposition.

The commission could pass on a party line vote, but we hope more Republicans will see its necessity and take it seriously.

The bare facts are supported by abundant evidence: On the day of Jan. 6, Trump supporters met in Washington, D.C. and listened to speeches about the “stolen election,” including one by Trump. This was followed by a march to the Capitol, where Trump supporters broke windows, fought with police, chased senators and representatives from chambers and destroyed property. In the process, more than 100 Capitol Police officers were injured. Following the attack, several officers have died. More than 400 participants have been arrested and are preparing to stand trial.