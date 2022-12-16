Our Opinion: Fighting to improve UNC

Gov. Roy Cooper fired the first shot in what could be a prolonged battle last month when he announced a new commission tasked with making recommendations for the state’s vaunted university system. The commission, which held its first meeting Wednesday, will propose possible changes to how the boards that guide the University of North Carolina System and its 17 member schools are chosen.

Those who currently select the boards — as in members of the Republican-dominated legislature — have expressed little enthusiasm for the commission. But it’s a necessary first step to protect the taxpayers’ investment and to right a ship that has listed starboard. We’ll watch for the commission’s recommendations with interest — and with hope that the legislature will be persuaded to take its suggestions seriously.

The lawmakers who currently choose UNC boards didn’t always have a monopoly on the job. The ability of the governor’s office to appoint some members of campus trustee boards was eliminated by the legislature after Cooper, a Democrat, was elected. Lawmakers also choose all members of the UNC Board of Governors.

With that lock on the UNC System, they have not been reluctant to impose their will. Republican-appointed board members have improperly tried to influence university hiring and contract decisions, as well as, in one case, a student election. A pair of board members have even sought university chancellorships for themselves.

In the name of preventing over-politicization, they overly politicized the university system.

As Higher Ed NC reported, consultant Kevin Reilly told commission members Wednesday that UNC is “very much an outlier.”

In a survey of 25 state university systems, said Reilly, a former president of the University of Wisconsin System, North Carolina’s was the only state system whose board members are appointed strictly by the legislature. Twenty-two of those systems’ boards were appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Despite the legislature’s firm grip on board appointees (in fact, because of it), Cooper has every right to appoint the commission to study the issue — it includes eight Democrats and six Republicans — and every reason to do so.

“The UNC system is the envy of the nation for what we have built here,” Cooper said at an Executive Mansion news conference last month. “But there are signs of trouble that come when all of the appointed leaders are chosen by too few ... we have an appointed university leadership that doesn’t come close to reflecting our diversity.”

Said commission co-chair and former UNC System President Margaret Spellings: “Our public universities, especially, must be places where every person feels welcome, heard and represented. We must leave our unique self-interests — be they political, geographic or institutional — at the door and we must be what I call organized for success.” Of course we should. A state-sponsored institution that is used by all segments of our population, including racial minorities and women, must have leadership that represents all segments of our population, including racial minorities and women.

Leadership also should not be the providence of only one political view. Spellings, also a U.S. education secretary under President George W. Bush, left in 2019 after expressing frustration with interference from GOP lawmakers.

Commission co-chair Tom Ross, a former UNC system president, was ousted for political reasons — despite being an experienced and effective leader, he was a Democrat. Ross is also a former Guilford County Superior Court judge and a former head of the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in Winston-Salem.

We believe these two seasoned and fair-minded individuals will have the best interests of the university system at heart. They have been and still are public servants.

The commission’s recommendations will come with no enforcement power. The public may have to press the case, as it should; the UNC system is the people’s system. True to the state’s motto, it should be run “to be rather than to seem,” not as a political toy.