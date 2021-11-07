Our Opinion: Finally, a COVID vaccine for children

Before we begin, let’s see if we can get ahead of some rumors:

Children who take the child’s dose COVID vaccine will not grow gills.

They won’t become buoyant and fly into space.

Nor will the vaccine turn them into mutants and give them superpowers — though they may like that.

The only superpower it will provide is significant resistance to becoming infected and the ability to better withstand the deadly effects of COVID if they do become infected.

Just like the grown-up versions.

We feel it important to offer reassurances because of all the unhinged misinformation unleashed on the American public, believed by way too many gullible people, when the adult versions of vaccines were released and promoted earlier this year.

It turns out there are no satanic, magnetized microchips in any version of the vaccine.

Children may suffer the same temporary soreness in their arms, and slight flu-like symptoms, that their parents and other vaccinated folks experienced. But that’s a whole lot better than winding up on a respirator in a children’s ward.