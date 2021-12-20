Our Opinion: Find somewhere else to spread your hate

Just in time for the holidays, some Greensboro residents awakened Sunday morning to find antisemitic fliers in their front yards and driveways.
The hateful handbills cited a “COVID Agenda” and listed several government officials, whom it identified as Jewish, Marilyn Chandler, executive director of the Greensboro Jewish Federation, told the News & Record.
The Greensboro Police Department is investigating. In the meantime, the rest of us should reflect on how and why this kind of thing still happens in the 21st century.
It’s especially unsettling that such ugliness should occur during a season of peace, joy and goodwill — though, frankly, it would just as despicable in spring or summer.
As crude as the message was, this obviously was a planned and coordinated effort. The neighborhoods were targeted. The fliers were placed in plastic bags and distributed in neighborhoods around Old Irving Park.
It also appears to be part of a broader national campaign to spread spite and ignorance by conflating being Jewish with a COVID conspiracy (as if America needed another unhinged COVID conspiracy theory).
In Texas, fliers were tossed into driveways of some homes in northwest Austin, also on Sunday morning, CBS Austin reported.
Similar leaflets also were found Sunday in driveways or on front lawns of some neighborhoods in Pasadena and Beverly Hills, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported.
It was not the first time in California, Beverly Hills police said. Such fliers also appeared in yards in November, before the start of Hanukah.
“Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish,” the leaflets said, according to the Times.
Both the fliers and their poisonous rhetoric recall past fliers from groups such as the Ku Klux Klan that contained racist tropes demeaning Black people.
“It makes people afraid. It makes them uncomfortable,” the Jewish Federation’s Chandler told the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna.
It’s not hard to understand why.
This incident occurs at a time when antisemitism appears to be on the rise. According to the 2021 “State of Antisemitism in America Report” by the American Jewish Committee:
Roughly 25% of the Jewish persons surveyed said they have experienced some form of antisemitism.
Nearly 40% said they have changed their behavior out of fear of being targeted.
Twenty percent of Jewish residents in the South said they’ve avoided certain places and events over the last year out of fear for their safety, 17% nationally.
And about 6% of Jewish people in the South reported that they had personally experienced a physical antisemitic attack within the last year, versus 3% nationally.
The Jewish Committee said the survey’s results make it clear “that hatred of Jews remains a severe problem in the United States, requiring urgent attention — and that American Jews and the U.S. general public view the problem very differently.”
The survey of 1,214 Jewish adults was taken from Sept. 1 to Oct. 3 of this year, so its findings are reasonably current.
Closer to home, in Greensboro, the Jewish community is tightly woven into the city’s past and present, in faith, business, philanthropy, culture, civil rights and civic affairs.
A statement released on Sunday by Rabbis Andy Koren, Libby Fisher and Fred Guttman of Greensboro may have put it best:
“We know that demonizing any identifiable group in our community threatens the safety and security of all.”
But it’s important first and foremost to recognize that there is a problem.
The “State of Antisemitism in America Report” notes that, while 90% of Jewish Americans see antisemitism as a problem, only 60% of the general public sees it that way.
That has to change.
When any community in Greensboro is attacked with hate and intolerance, every community is attacked.
So let’s make this abundantly clear here and now: We reject hate. We defy it. We condemn it. And we stand resolute and united with our neighbors against it.
Whoever you are, wherever you came from, find somewhere else to sow your ignorance and division.
You are not welcome here.