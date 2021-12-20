Our Opinion: Find somewhere else to spread your hate

Similar leaflets also were found Sunday in driveways or on front lawns of some neighborhoods in Pasadena and Beverly Hills, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported.

It was not the first time in California, Beverly Hills police said. Such fliers also appeared in yards in November, before the start of Hanukah.

“Every Single Aspect of the COVID Agenda Is Jewish,” the leaflets said, according to the Times.

Both the fliers and their poisonous rhetoric recall past fliers from groups such as the Ku Klux Klan that contained racist tropes demeaning Black people.

“It makes people afraid. It makes them uncomfortable,” the Jewish Federation’s Chandler told the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna.

It’s not hard to understand why.

This incident occurs at a time when antisemitism appears to be on the rise. According to the 2021 “State of Antisemitism in America Report” by the American Jewish Committee:

Roughly 25% of the Jewish persons surveyed said they have experienced some form of antisemitism.

Nearly 40% said they have changed their behavior out of fear of being targeted.