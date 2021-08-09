Our Opinion: Fire, aim, ready: Stray bullets are flying.

I shot an arrow into the air,
It fell to earth, I knew not where.
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
“You can’t stop stupid,” one speaker said during a public hearing Thursday night.
But you certainly can try. And county leaders ought to.
At issue are possible updates to rules for firing guns in unincorporated parts of Guilford County.
Some residents have been spooked by stray bullets from neighbors’ firearms that in some cases has damaged neighbors’ property and in at least one case injured a pet.
A former Greensboro police officer who spoke at the Board of County Commissioners meeting has seen both.
One wayward bullet struck his tractor. Another wounded one of his dogs in the leg.
“The McLeansville that I grew up in is not the same,” the ex-policeman, Jeff Lowdermilk, said at the meeting. “It’s more populated. It’s not a good thing or a bad thing. It’s just a fact.”
The county’s growth and urbanization is a fact and it has been for years.
So has the threat of stray bullets.
In 2004, a southeast Guilford County woman was shot in her backyard on New Year’s Day.
A wayward bullet from out of nowhere struck her in the chest and knocked her off her feet.
“It just hit me and took the breath out of me,” Sheila Pusey told the News & Record at the time. “I fell down and cried.”
Pusey, who was herself a respiratory therapist, was treated at the Cone Health Emergency Room.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office determined that the bullet had come from a high-powered rifle. Fortunately, it had been fired from far enough away that it left only a bloody bruise.
More recently, in June, a 57-year-old man was eating a meal outdoors at Sedgefield Country Club when a stray bullet hit him in the head.
He thought he had been hit by an errant golf ball before plucking a bullet out of his head.
The bullet drew blood but caused the man no serious injury.
At least this time.
So the commissioners are discussing what to do, if anything, about gun rules in unincorporated Guilford County.
The board is considering stiffer penalties. As the News & Record’s Richard Barron reported last week, violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined as much as $500. They also could be charged a civil penalty and fined up to $500.
That sounds perfectly reasonable for reckless behavior that, at the least, could cost someone frayed nerves and property damage. And that, at worst, cause serious injury or even death.
Needless to say, anytime the issue of gun laws arises, so does heated debate.
The room was loud and fierce when more than 20 speakers from the floor had their say on the ordinance last week.
They included Lowdermilk, the former police officer, and Paul Minehart, both of whom supported the changes to the ordinance.
“I have friends who own 100-acre properties,” Minehart said of the ordinance’s requirement that shooting ranges be situated at least a football field and a half (150 yards) from any nearby street, road or highway. “I take my AK and go for it. It is an issue of life and respect and safety.”
Then again, a McLeansville Wildlife Club member, Brooks Langley, was skeptical of the proposed ordinance. “We all want gun safety,” Langley said, “but I’m going to tell you right now: You can’t stop stupid.”
The room erupted with applause and cheers.
In case there was any doubt, the debate over the rules for firearms was as fierce then as it is now.
Knowing how volatile an issue this is, commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston understandably wants to proceed carefully.
He is considering a committee of commissioners and residents to draft a revised version of the ordinance before the full board takes a vote.
As for whether this is a question of Second Amendment rights, it really isn’t. If anything, this is about the rights of others to be able to ride in a car, take a walk or relax on their own property without fear that they will become collateral damage during someone else’s target practice.
No one here is plotting to take people’s guns. The goal is simply to encourage safer and more responsible use of guns.
Right now too many bullets are flying to who knows where.
A man was shot in the head while having a meal.
And what would be truly stupid is to shrug and do nothing about it.