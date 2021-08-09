Our Opinion: Fire, aim, ready: Stray bullets are flying.

That sounds perfectly reasonable for reckless behavior that, at the least, could cost someone frayed nerves and property damage. And that, at worst, cause serious injury or even death.

Needless to say, anytime the issue of gun laws arises, so does heated debate.

The room was loud and fierce when more than 20 speakers from the floor had their say on the ordinance last week.

They included Lowdermilk, the former police officer, and Paul Minehart, both of whom supported the changes to the ordinance.

“I have friends who own 100-acre properties,” Minehart said of the ordinance’s requirement that shooting ranges be situated at least a football field and a half (150 yards) from any nearby street, road or highway. “I take my AK and go for it. It is an issue of life and respect and safety.”

Then again, a McLeansville Wildlife Club member, Brooks Langley, was skeptical of the proposed ordinance. “We all want gun safety,” Langley said, “but I’m going to tell you right now: You can’t stop stupid.”

The room erupted with applause and cheers.

In case there was any doubt, the debate over the rules for firearms was as fierce then as it is now.