Our Opinion: Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

In a nightmare come to life, a 12-story building caves into a morass of death and rubble.
Like a a slice of a giant layered cake, half of the structure simply crumbles and falls.
And suddenly a home becomes a burial ground.
On a beachfront. In a well-to-do community.
In America.
The building, a residential condominium high-rise on the oceanfront in Surfside, Fla., just north of Miami Beach, collapsed suddenly on Thursday in an awful rumble of dust and concrete and steel. As we go to press, 11 deaths have been reported and at least 150 people are still missing.
As more details emerge, it is becoming clear that there were warning signs.
“The concrete deterioration is accelerating,” the board president of the condos, Jean Wodnicki, wrote in a letter to neighbors on April 9 that was obtained by CNN. “The roof situation got much worse, so extensive roof repairs had to be incorporated.”
Wodnicki added: “When you can visually see the concrete spalling (cracking), that means that the rebar holding it together is rusting and deteriorating beneath the surface.”
Only 36 hours before the collapse, a pool contractor shot photos of standing water and damage in the tower’s underground parking garage.
A structural field survey performed in 2018 had found major damage below the pool deck, among other problems.
And The Wall Street Journal has reported that design errors may have led to the disaster.
We also know now that the owners of the 136-unit building were just days away from a deadline that required them to begin making more than $9 million in major repairs.
“There was something very, very wrong at this building,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN. “Buildings in America just don’t fall down like this. This is a Third World phenomenon, not a First World phenomenon.
Search-and-rescue efforts began almost immediately following the building’s collapse, with teams working around the clock and hundreds of others on standby ready to rotate in.
Relatives of residents have streamed to the site, some to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.
“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, told The Associated Press. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”
Part of the frustration for those waiting is that the rescue effort is taking so long. But this must be done deliberately. “If there is a void space, we want to make sure we’re given every possibility of a survivor,” said Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. “That’s why we can’t just go in and move things erratically, because that’s going to have the worst outcome possible.”
Needless to say, the more time that passes, the less likely it is that any more survivors will be found. Still, we can hope.
As for a definitive answer as to why this happened, that, too, will take time.
But even at this point, two conclusions are obvious:
For all the scorn some express about regulations that delay construction projects and increase their costs, cutting corners and failing to maintain stringent standards can lead to tragedy. All projects, public and private, must meet recommended safety standards from knowledgeable professionals.
And as we’ve noted before, our national infrastructure is crumbling. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives the nation’s infrastructure — our roads, bridges, airports, schools and the rest — a D+ grade. We could see many more such disasters if we don’t act.
Congress must support the bipartisan national infrastructure deal recently reached by members of the Senate. Naysayers and obstructionists cannot be allowed to sabotage their efforts — especially not for political gain. It’s time to put partisanship aside and act.
Before the next nightmare.