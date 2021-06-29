Our Opinion: Florida condo collapse is a harbinger

A structural field survey performed in 2018 had found major damage below the pool deck, among other problems.

And The Wall Street Journal has reported that design errors may have led to the disaster.

We also know now that the owners of the 136-unit building were just days away from a deadline that required them to begin making more than $9 million in major repairs.

“There was something very, very wrong at this building,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CNN. “Buildings in America just don’t fall down like this. This is a Third World phenomenon, not a First World phenomenon.

Search-and-rescue efforts began almost immediately following the building’s collapse, with teams working around the clock and hundreds of others on standby ready to rotate in.

Relatives of residents have streamed to the site, some to shout messages to loved ones possibly buried deep inside the pile.

“We are just waiting for answers. That’s what we want,” Dianne Ohayon, whose parents, Myriam and Arnie Notkin, were in the building, told The Associated Press. “It’s hard to go through these long days and we haven’t gotten any answers yet.”