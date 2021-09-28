Our Opinion: For the patients' sake, let them go

It’s better, of course, that health care workers who could infect the very COVID patients they’re treating — and patients with other ailments — be removed. But it would be better yet for them to take the necessary steps to continue providing care. Medical personnel are seriously overworked and short-handed right now and every able body would help.

But that’s their choice.

Some will doubtless think the firing unjust, especially for those who have previously done their jobs conscientiously.

We also appreciate their caring hearts.

But more than that is needed from medical professionals. They need to understand the scientific method. They need to understand how to assess and absorb data. Their heads as well as their hearts need to be engaged for their patients’ — and co-workers’ — benefit.

Some will say that those who choose to remain unvaccinated are being persecuted.

But despite many of the offensive analogies anti-vaxxers have espoused — comparisons to segregation and even the Holocaust, God help them — this is not a civil rights issue; it’s a public health issue. Being Black or Jewish is not a choice, nor is it communicable — but remaining unvaccinated is a choice and is potentially deadly.