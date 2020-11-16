Our Opinion: Forward ... together

Still, it’s reassuring to see some rational Republicans step forward to congratulate Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. At this point, with some Republican legislators attacking Republican election officials, apparently for doing their jobs well, the notion of voter fraud is not so much a matter of Republican vs. Democrat as fact vs. fiction.

Voters of a certain age can assure the rest of us that it’s not unusual or unexpected for a Democrat to win a presidential election. It shouldn’t be suspect now. But as some Republican strategists have tried to portray Democrats as cheaters, they not only strain credulity, they undermine the electoral process and diminish the possibility of cooperation. In an atmosphere as divided as ours, with threats of violence and talk of civil war brewing, this is a highly irresponsible tactic.

Such divisive tactics found their apex in Trump, who practiced a scorched-earth approach to disagreement and encouraged a skewed view of reality that’s still shared by many of his supporters.

Democrats are not going away. If anything, their number is increasing. Republicans need to figure out a way to accept and work with them for the good of the nation as a whole. They can't keep obstructing government as if dysfunction were a virtue.