Our Opinion: Freedom is on its way

Yahoo. Yippee. Hooray.
We offer three qualified and, by necessity, somewhat subdued cheers, as North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifts the state’s outdoor mask mandate. It doesn’t represent an end to the COVID crisis, but beginning at 5 p.m. today, state residents can go mask-less outdoors and will be able to gather outside in larger groups, the governor said Wednesday. Youth and high school outdoor sports teams can play without masks.
Masks are still required for most indoor activities, where the mass-gathering capacity limit has been raised from 50 to 100, but outdoors, our full faces can greet the sun.
It makes one want to just stay outside — not a bad idea this time of year.
But the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services still strongly recommends wearing masks outdoors in crowded areas and higher-risk settings where social distancing is difficult.
So we’re still playing the odds.
The governor’s easing of restrictions is a result of decisions made by more than 3 million North Carolinians who have been vaccinated since the beginning of the year —showing their concern for not only their own health and but the health of their family, friends and neighbors. The risk of infection has dropped dramatically, thanks to the public’s strong reception to the three vaccines.
As of noon Wednesday, 48.7% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines, while 39.2% are fully vaccinated. More than 39% of adults in Guilford County are fully vaccinated.
But even with the mask mandate eased, we still urge personal caution. The odds are lower, but it’s likely that some will still lose before this is all over. It could be someone you know, infected through carelessness or overconfidence. COVID-19 has not been eradicated.
“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said earlier this week. “We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.
“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”
Let’s. For those still holding out — for whatever reason — the vaccine is readily available now, and free. The more who take it, the safer we’ll all be. Despite some social media pushback and general wacky claims — and despite the real-life side effects felt by some — the vaccines are safe. As Jessica Malaty Rivera, an infectious disease epidemiologist and the science communication lead at The COVID Tracking Project, said earlier this month, Operation Warp Speed allowed vaccine makers to cut bureaucratic red tape, but the testing of the vaccines was still rigorous. Each trial was as thorough and took as much time as it would have under more normal circumstances.
Biologically speaking, the vaccine ramps up the body’s immune system — but the vaccine itself leaves the body.
None of the vaccines contain the live virus. None of the vaccines can change anyone’s DNA.
There are side effects for many, but they’re temporary, generally taking no more than a day or two for recovery.
And they give vaccine recipients bragging rights.
It’s a small price to pay to help all of us get through this.
Things still could go badly if we’re blithe, if we act now as if the crisis is over.
The vaccines reduce the likelihood of getting sick and reduce the severity if one does get sick, but none of them are 100% effective.
They just improve the odds significantly.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said on Wednesday that the state’s indoor mask mandate could be lifted on June 1 if two-thirds of the state’s population receives the vaccine. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? It would end most social distancing restrictions. Restaurants, bars, churches and other public accommodations could open to normal capacity. Life could return to a semblance of normality.
And we’d probably appreciate July 4 fireworks more than ever.