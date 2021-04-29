Our Opinion: Freedom is on its way

As of noon Wednesday, 48.7% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines, while 39.2% are fully vaccinated. More than 39% of adults in Guilford County are fully vaccinated.

But even with the mask mandate eased, we still urge personal caution. The odds are lower, but it’s likely that some will still lose before this is all over. It could be someone you know, infected through carelessness or overconfidence. COVID-19 has not been eradicated.

“While our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic,” Cooper said earlier this week. “We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.

“Let’s work hard in May and get as many people vaccinated as we can before summer gets here.”