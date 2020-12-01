Our Opinion: Friends in need

Woven tightly into the fabric of Quaker tradition is a fervent belief in the power of deliberation.
You talk through an issue.
You hear all sides.
You debate honestly and openly, but respectfully.
You gnash some teeth and split a few hairs.
And then you make a decision.
"Friend speaks my mind," you may say if you agree.
You emerge in unity, if not unanimity.
As Guilford College grapples with an existential financial crisis, some see the Quaker custom of collaborative discussion severely shortchanged, if not ignored altogether.
Others say there isn’t time.
That when your house is on fire, what you need is a hose and a lot of water, not consensus. That this is an emergency.
And it is.
The charming, venerable little liberal arts college in northwest Greensboro was founded by the Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers, as a coeducational boarding school in 1841 before becoming a four-year college in 1888.
It has served as a way station on the Underground Railroad.
It has been an important and influential force in the broader culture and history of Greensboro.
And now it is in serious trouble.
The college faces $73 million in debt and has struggled to attract students. After reaching an all-time high of 2,833 in 2009, enrollment has fallen for 11 straight years. Guilford’s current enrollment of 1,429 students is barely half what it was 10 years ago.
And then there is the pandemic.
So Guilford's interim president, Carol Moore, has proposed drastic measures to keep Guilford afloat.
In July, the college laid off 47 staff members and announced that it would leave open 34 staff and administrative vacancies. When the spring semester ends, the college plans to cut 27 more faculty positions, or 30% of full-time faculty, as well as 16 tenured professors and five visiting professors.
Moore also proposed eliminating 19 of 42 majors.
Moore says she factored input from faculty into her decisions. Some faculty, current students and alumni say she didn’t listen enough.
They are particularly concerned that the reductions in people and programs go much too far — that Guilford is hacking off its proverbial nose to save its face.
They fear the proposed changes will fundamentally alter Guilford’s identity.
"We just understand it to be a different place than what the interim president seems to be trying to save," Jessie Starling, a 2000 Guilford graduate who is a professor of religious studies at Oregon's Lewis and Clark College, told the News & Record’s John Newsom in early November.
Guilford had bet on an earlier transformation to keep it strong and competitive. Under the college’s previous president, Jane Fernandes, Guilford invested $50 million to renovate older buildings on campus and reshaped its academic approach to stress real-world and collaborative learning.
But the academic revamp, called Guilford Edge, helped retain current students but failed to grow enrollment.
And now the construction bills are coming due.
We won’t wade into the weeds of how Guilford College should make its way forward. That’s a challenge better left to the administration and campus community.
What seems obvious is that significant changes will be necessary. And Guilford is hardly alone in its in struggles to find the right way forward.
With only a few exceptions, times are hard for public and private higher education, especially smaller private liberal arts colleges like Guilford. Even before COVID-19.
In fact, we have been this way before, with both Bennett College and Greensboro College teetering on the brink during financial and enrollment crises.
Some people openly speculated: Would N.C. A&T acquire Bennett? Would High Point University buy Greensboro College and make it a satellite campus? (Neither has happened.)
We appreciate the urgency of Guilford’s predicament but hope that some give and take might still be possible among the administration, faculty, students and alumni. Even so, some fundamental changes may be unavoidable.
Obviously, Guilford will need to do something differently to survive.
It will need the broader community’s moral and financial support as well, which it deserves.
It is the fourth-oldest degree-granting institution in the state. More importantly, it is a part of us.
All of Greensboro’s colleges and universities help give the city a sense of place and history and culture.
And Guilford County without a Guilford College … well, that’s unthinkable.
