Our Opinion: Friends in need

They fear the proposed changes will fundamentally alter Guilford’s identity.

"We just understand it to be a different place than what the interim president seems to be trying to save," Jessie Starling, a 2000 Guilford graduate who is a professor of religious studies at Oregon's Lewis and Clark College, told the News & Record’s John Newsom in early November.

Guilford had bet on an earlier transformation to keep it strong and competitive. Under the college’s previous president, Jane Fernandes, Guilford invested $50 million to renovate older buildings on campus and reshaped its academic approach to stress real-world and collaborative learning.

But the academic revamp, called Guilford Edge, helped retain current students but failed to grow enrollment.

And now the construction bills are coming due.

We won’t wade into the weeds of how Guilford College should make its way forward. That’s a challenge better left to the administration and campus community.

What seems obvious is that significant changes will be necessary. And Guilford is hardly alone in its in struggles to find the right way forward.