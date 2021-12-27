Our Opinion: From North Carolina through the depths of space

Santa’s reindeer-led sleigh ride on Dec. 25 generally gets a lot of press, but this year, another journey that began on the same day deserves at least a few paragraphs.
At 7:20 a.m. Christmas morning, the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s latest high-profile project, blasted off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.
Moments later, physicists, astronomers and space buffs from around the world cheered with the Mission Control team as the launch was marked a success.
“We have LIFTOFF of the @NASAWebb Space Telescope!” NASA’s Twitter account announced. “At 7:20am ET (12:20 UTC), the beginning of a new, exciting decade of science climbed to the sky. Webb’s mission to #UnfoldTheUniverse will change our understanding of space as we know it.”
“It’s truly Christmas with all the presents and everything and we have a space mission,” Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science missions, said after the launch.
After 27 minutes of flight, the rocket released the telescope, which will now take a month to reach its destination, a stable Lagrange point about 1 million miles from Earth — four times the average distance of the moon. From there, its giant optical mirror — over 21 feet across, the largest ever launched into space by far — will slowly unfold. Several months will be required to align the telescope’s optics and calibrate its scientific instruments. Expect images to surpass those provided by the Hubble Space Telescope to arrive in the summer of 2022 as it scans the cosmos in infrared light in search of knowledge that can’t be obtained from our planet’s surface. The information it provides could revolutionize our understanding of the universe — and ourselves.
Among its mission goals are to search for the universe’s first galaxies — the farther into space it can peer, the farther into the past it can see — to observe the formation of stars and planetary systems and to investigate planetary systems for signs of intelligent life. But as so often happens with pure science, its greatest discoveries may be those that are unplanned and unexpected.
Criticism for the project’s price tag — which grew over the years from an estimated $1 billion to $10 billion — was expected. But for many, it will be mitigated by the sheer scope of the mission. The Webb telescope “is the most complex astronomy space mission ever conceived. The mission took over 30 years to get from the drawing board to the launch pad, stretching engineers and technologies to their limits,” Tereza Pultarova wrote for space.com. “The procedure hinges on the successful release of 140 mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, 400 pulleys, 90 cables and eight deployment motors, all of which need to perform correctly for the sunshield to fully extend. Without it, the telescope will not work.”
Rube Goldberg has nothing on NASA.
There is, we’re proud to say, a North Carolina connection.
Originally called the Next Generation Space Telescope, the giant telescope was renamed in honor of James E. Webb, the second administrator of NASA, who was born and raised in Granville County, N.C. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from UNC-Chapel Hill before serving as a Marine Corps pilot and later earning a law degree. His trajectory took him into various roles in public service and the private sector before he was tapped to lead NASA. “Under his direction the agency undertook one of the most impressive projects in history, the goal of landing an American on the Moon before the end of the decade through the execution of Project Apollo,” according to NASA’s history website — a goal that we succeeded thanks in part to his leadership.
Now his name once more accompanies a historic accomplishment.
Though we cheer NASA, the European and Canadian space agencies also contributed significantly to the Webb telescope. Thousands of people from 29 countries have been working on the telescope since the 1990s. It’s truly a collaborative effort and an achievement for all mankind.
“The initial year of Webb’s observations will provide the first opportunity for a diverse range of scientists around the world to observe particular targets with NASA’s next great space observatory,” Zurbuchen said in a statement. “The amazing science that will be shared with the global community will be audacious and profound.”
We wait in high anticipation to see for ourselves.
The Webb telescope is a shining example of what can be accomplished when we work together to reach an inspired goal.