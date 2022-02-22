Our Opinion: From the rubble, hope is emerging

If you’re of a certain age and grew up in southeast Greensboro, you may remember Lincoln Heights as it was, a neighborhood of modest houses off East Florida Street where young boys played tag football in the street and everybody knew everyone else.
Where many of the neighbors felt comfortable disciplining other people’s children — with the full permission and encouragement of those children’s parents.
And where neighbors thought nothing of “borrowing” a tray of ice or a cup of sugar from one another.
You may remember a thick stand of woods on the southern edge of Lincoln Heights, where a pair of abandoned old farmhouses sat, hollow and obviously haunted.
You may remember a shortcut through those woods to a little store on Willow Road run by “Mr. Ike,” who sold hot dogs, Now & Laters and two-for-a-penny cookies.
And you may remember hurrying through those woods as the sun began to set, in a mad dash to get home before nightfall and before whatever was lurking in those old houses emerged from the shadows.
Over the years, of course, the stand of woods was cleared for Peeler Open Elementary School and that little community had yet another reason to be proud.
Then, on an April Sunday in 2018, a tornado plowed through Lincoln Heights and other parts of east Greensboro, ripping away whole roofs of some houses and slicing away pieces of others as if they were cake.
Among the casualties was Peeler, which was so severely damaged that school leaders and the community chose to rebuild rather than repair it.
Now what was Peeler has been re-imagined as a $33.5 million visual arts and performance magnet school whose early designs are as dazzling as you’d hope such a place should look.
There’s a multi-purpose “performance commons” area and an airy and open theme throughout.
Form and function are tightly entwined, as well they should be in a school whose mission is creativity. The spacious and inviting design also makes a statement to the community — that you are welcome here because this is your school as well.
“It is a common space students to grow together in their learning, but also for community to gather in the evenings when appropriate,” DLR Group Principal Architect Jason Lembke said.
The project that will replace both Peeler and Hampton elementary schools is one of eight in a first round of school construction projects financed by a $300 million school bond referendum approved by Guilford County voters in 2020.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras recalled the reactions when the designs were first shared in a community meeting.
“There were people in the audience who cried,” she said. “They remembered the tornado, the day of the tornado and cried when they saw this. They also remembered the schools were in terrible shape before the tornado and are just overwhelmed by what they are seeing.”
The word “overwhelmed” also could be used to describe the reaction in that same neighborhood after the tornado had carved its path of destruction.
One of the few blessings of that storm was the timing. It happened on a Sunday, not a weekday when students and teachers would have been in the building.
The storm forced students from Peeler, as well as Hampton and Erwin Montessori schools — to be moved to other schools in the area to complete the school year.
As for the community that surrounds Peeler, the road back has been more of a slog than a sprint. It still hasn’t been completely rebuilt.
But the new school, scheduled to be completed by April 2024, will represent a promising step forward.
Though as a magnet, the new school will draw students from all over the city, school leaders rightly want to stress the school’s role as both a resource and a source of pride for the neighborhood.
“We hope that the new school will be a catalyst for others to see the area as an area of growth and opportunity,” Michelle Reed, the chief operating officer of Guilford County Schools, said in November, as what remained of the old Peeler was being demolished to make room for its successor. “We’re going to create a community.”
You could feel that sense of community four years ago in the aftermath of the storm, when old friends and complete strangers joined hands to begin the cleanup.
Now we’re joining hands to rebuild, as slowly but surely, hope blooms through the rubble.