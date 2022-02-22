Our Opinion: From the rubble, hope is emerging

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras recalled the reactions when the designs were first shared in a community meeting.

“There were people in the audience who cried,” she said. “They remembered the tornado, the day of the tornado and cried when they saw this. They also remembered the schools were in terrible shape before the tornado and are just overwhelmed by what they are seeing.”

The word “overwhelmed” also could be used to describe the reaction in that same neighborhood after the tornado had carved its path of destruction.

One of the few blessings of that storm was the timing. It happened on a Sunday, not a weekday when students and teachers would have been in the building.

The storm forced students from Peeler, as well as Hampton and Erwin Montessori schools — to be moved to other schools in the area to complete the school year.

As for the community that surrounds Peeler, the road back has been more of a slog than a sprint. It still hasn’t been completely rebuilt.

But the new school, scheduled to be completed by April 2024, will represent a promising step forward.