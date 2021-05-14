Our Opinion: Fueled by our anxiety

A few months ago it was toilet paper and bleach.
Today, it’s unleaded gasoline, or the lack thereof, that’s testing our nerves.
The lines began to form earlier this week.
At the Costco on Wendover Avenue, cars formed giant snakes of sheet metal and anxiety that coiled through the parking lot as local motorists waited for up to an hour for gas.
As of Thursday morning, 70% of North Carolina gas outlets had been tapped dry by frazzled motorists. An estimated 17,000 stations sold out of gas in the Southeast.
A major artery for gas supplies on the East Coast, the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, reopened Wednesday after being closed for six days after a ransomware attack by a Russia-based group known as DarkSide.
It’s becoming a familiar routine: Hackers paralyze computer networks and then demand payment to untangle the knots they’ve tied in the data or to set free the sensitive information they’re holding hostage.
And although the Colonial Pipeline serves an area from New York to the Gulf Coast, the South has been especially squeezed because it relies more heavily on the pipeline for its supplies.
The problem hasn’t been the amount of available gas but the bottleneck the hackers created in interrupting its flow from refineries to consumers.
Now that the gas is flowing again, it will take several days for pumps in the Triad and elsewhere to be replenished. Still, relief is in sight.
More broadly, the attack underscores agrowing threat. And in this case crime paid. Colonial met the hackers’ nearly $5 million demand.
Only months ago hackers targeted government agencies and major corporations. Again, Russian sources appeared to be the culprits.
The Biden administration rightly responded with an executive order that pivots from a mindset of responding to cyberattacks to preventing them. That new strategy includes developing more secure software and creating an agency dedicated to investigate breaches in computer networks: as in what happened, why and what can be done to keep it from happening again?
“You have the FBI, which is deeply involved in the incident response, but they are there to enforce the law. It’s not their job to come up with conclusions for the entire society,” Alex Stamos, the former chief of security at Facebook, told NPR in April. “You have DHS’s CISA, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency; their job is to work on defense. So they’re probably the closest of the agencies to this, but they don’t have any investigative powers. So we’re in this weird position where it’s really nobody’s job ... to tell us what happened.”
Another necessary change will be compelling companies to report attacks more immediately.
As for consumers, whose major concern today, tomorrow and the next day is having enough fuel to get to where they need to go, the best advice is moderation.
As was the case with bleach and toilet paper, don’t get more than you need. (We’re not saying those people we’ve seen filling multiple containers with gasoline were necessarily doing that, but we have our suspicions.)
As of Thursday, gas consumption was up 11%, an oil analyst told The Washington Post. Panic-buying and hoarding create a self-fulfilling prophecy of shortages.
Another watchword is conservation. Plan trips and errands to minimize consumption. For those who have a choice between working at home or at the office, work at home.
One of the positive lessons of the pandemic has been discovering the flexibility many of us didn’t know we had to do our jobs remotely.
Finally, if nothing else, the pandemic taught most of us a sense of collective discipline and sacrifice we didn’t know we had.
There will be costs and inconvenience, but this is a temporary condition.
Hold tight. Be patient. This too will pass.