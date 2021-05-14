Our Opinion: Fueled by our anxiety

Now that the gas is flowing again, it will take several days for pumps in the Triad and elsewhere to be replenished. Still, relief is in sight.

More broadly, the attack underscores agrowing threat. And in this case crime paid. Colonial met the hackers’ nearly $5 million demand.

Only months ago hackers targeted government agencies and major corporations. Again, Russian sources appeared to be the culprits.

The Biden administration rightly responded with an executive order that pivots from a mindset of responding to cyberattacks to preventing them. That new strategy includes developing more secure software and creating an agency dedicated to investigate breaches in computer networks: as in what happened, why and what can be done to keep it from happening again?