Our Opinion: Good deeds collide at pallet-house site

As a frigid Christmas weekend approaches, with temperatures dipping possibly as low as 15 degrees, the city is moving forward with a new program to provide 30 temporary shelters, called “pallet houses,” for the homeless.

Just in the nick of time.

But where the city plans to place the shelters has rankled the president and general manager of the city’s minor-league baseball team.

Actually, “rankled” may be too mild a word.

The Greensboro Grasshoppers’ Donald Moore said Friday that he opposes the chosen site, Pomona Field, which was modified more than a decade ago, to allow disabled youth to play baseball.

Moore told the News & Record that he feels blindsided by the decision, which he learned from a secondhand source before city officials confirmed it.

The Grasshoppers have a stake in the field, Moore said, because the team was a major contributor to its establishment.

“I am shocked and very upset with this possibility,” Moore said in a letter emailed to City Council members and city staff. “Several of you were on the Council in 2009 when the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Bryan Foundation donated $100,000 in order to make this facility handicap accessible so our local children with disabilities could play baseball.”

Moore added: “With all the property the City owns there is certainly a better place to assist our homeless population than this field. To single out people with disabilities and potentially damage a field that is the only one of its kind is simply the wrong thing to do.”

City officials insist they have chosen the best option.

Said Michelle Kennedy, the city’s director of Housing and Neighborhood Development: “This is a city-owned property that best meets the needs of the project.”

She added that pallet houses and the field’s use for baseball “are not competing with one another in any way. One should have no impact on the other.”

The city says that the pallet houses will be installed on platforms to minimize damage to the field and that they will be removed when the weather warms — and baseball season begins.

So, how did we get here in the first place?? How is it possible that two compassionate and perfectly worthwhile city initiatives somehow have wound up in an ironic collision at home plate?

Because the city did not communicate openly and up front with the stakeholders about the selection process and the sites being considered. Now it is scrambling to explain itself after the fact.

The city has invited council members, the media and others to be on hand when crews begin to install the pallet houses on Wednesday.

The Housing and Neighborhood Development Department also has posted a helpful list of FAQ’s on its website about the pallet village. Among some of the things you’ll learn there is that the baseball mound will be protected by a temporary fence and round-the-clock security will be provided.

But much of this back-end drama could have been avoided with more communication on the front end.

Yes, the city is racing against winter to set up the houses.

And, yes, either way someone was bound to be unhappy, no matter which location was chosen.

Some factors that were considered, among others, were being close to city bus service and posing a minimal impact on nearby neighborhoods.

As a concept — and a question of moral conscience — most of us probably support the idea of safe places that will shield the homeless from the elements.

So long as it’s not in our neighborhood.

But these people need a warm place to sleep. Surely none of us wants to consign them to bitter nights on sidewalks and in alleys, especially during this season of peace on Earth and good will toward men.

And as a practical matter the pallet houses have to go somewhere. And wherever they go, they inevitably will encounter opposition.

The city appears to have used a thoughtful process to locate the shelters, taking into consideration both the neighbors and the homeless tenants.

Where it has failed is in telling the rest of us about it, sooner rather than later.