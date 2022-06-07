Our Opinion: Greensboro's problem with stunted growth

Olympic speedskating gold medalist Joey Cheek came home to Greensboro in December with his wife, Tamara, and his son Jack.

Cheek, a Dudley High School graduate, won his gold in the 500-meter race, as well as a silver in the 1,000-meter event.

Then he became internationally known for his fierce devotion to humanitarian causes, including the genocide in Darfur.

And now he’s back, having chosen his hometown over probably anywhere else in the world he could have lived.

We could use, oh, a few thousand more like him.

As the News & Record’s Brianna Atkinson reported Tuesday, the population of this city grew by a whopping 0.1% between 2020 and 2021.

By comparison, Durham is growing at seven times that rate.

Population growth trends over the last decade are just as troubling.

Between 2010 and 2020, Durham grew by 24.2%, Charlotte, 19.6%, and Raleigh, 15.8%.

As for Greensboro? It clocked in at only 10.9%.

OK, we’re well aware. Bigger is not always better.

Every time we’re imprisoned in traffic on I-85 in Charlotte or I-40 in Raleigh we’re reminded of the blessings of not being too big for our municipal britches.

But what about being too little? It’s not healthy when a city grows too slowly either.

This is not a new problem for Greensboro and Guilford County. The headlines were similar more than 10 years ago. “Guilford’s growing, but not quickly,” a News & Record story reported in March 2011.

That story noted that between 2000 and 2010, Greensboro grew at a stronger clip, by 20.4%. Even so, it still trailed other major cities in the state (Durham, 22.1%; Winston-Salem, 23.6%; Charlotte, 35.2%; Raleigh, 46.3%).

What’s behind the Gate City’s arrested development?

Foremost, the demise of the tobacco, textile and furniture industries ripped a hole in the Triad economy that is still being mended.

The excruciating near misses for major new employers didn’t help.

Also, Greensboro must rely less on annexation for population growth than it did in the past, when state restrictions on annexations weren’t nearly as tight.

Of course, an important difference between 2011 and 2022 is that Greensboro is in a better place today. There’s so much more to build on.

Toyota and an aircraft manufacturer, Boom Supersonic, have in recent months announced plans for major economic development projects here.

Toyota plans a battery plant for electric and hybrid cars at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite and Boom will build a new factory here to produce a new supersonic passenger jet.

In fact, the Toyota plant was just named the country’s top manufacturing project for 2021 by a national publication, Area Development magazine.

The Toyota project will generate 1,750 jobs at an average annual salary of more than $62,000 and will represent at least $1.29 billion capital investment.

Boom will bring with it 1,761 jobs at an average annual salary of $68,792 and will invest $32.3 billion over 20 years.

A new Publix distribution center will hire 1,000 employees at $44,000.

There also is the still largely untapped potential of the colleges and universities in Greensboro, including the nation’s largest HBCU in N.C. A&T.

The problem is, most of the 50,000 students those institutions attract at any one time are not staying here.

The local economic development booster, Action Greensboro, sponsors a trio of ongoing initiatives to 1) connect college students to internships that may lead to permanent jobs here; 2) attract Greensboro natives to return here to work and live; and 3) provide a support network for young professionals.

Meanwhile, the city should ramp up its support for small businesses and business start-ups and brand itself as a good place for entrepreneurs.

It should do more about the dearth of affordable housing (where will newcomers live?).

Finally, Greensboro should do a better job of telling its story. There’s a lot to sell here: the Tanger Center, the Greensboro Coliseum, the Greensboro Science Center, a lively downtown, a vibrant arts community, abundant parks and expansive greenways.

Now, as momentum builds, would be a good time to tell it.

The best elixir for growth, of course, would a few more heaping spoonfuls of well-paying jobs.

But Toyota wouldn’t have come if there had been no megasite. And we wouldn’t have landed it if the Airport Authority hadn’t acquired nearly 1,000 acres over a decade “to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.”

Greensboro can’t afford to wait to win the lottery.

It needs to make its own luck.