Our Opinion: Groundbreaking

Instead of shoveling dirt at the site itself, where the soil was too wet, a host of well-dressed dignitaries, including Gov. Roy Cooper and state Senate leader Phil Berger, tossed red dirt in a bin inside the terminal at the groundbreaking for a new $500 million jet “superfactory” at PTI Airport.

Some of the project’s doubters seem to suggest that the company, Boom Supersonic, may be shoveling something else.

As “60 Minutes” noted in a report in 2021 and an update in September 2022, so much of what Boom plans to achieve — a profitable, clean-energy supersonic passenger jet — is being built from scratch.

“It’s a long shot,” Bill Whitaker said in his report and then repeated those words in an update a year later, after Rolls-Royce had pulled out as Boom’s engine partner. Only, he called it a “longer shot.”

But state and local officials were right to reach high. It’s too good a gamble to pass up.

As for last week’s pomp and circumstance, Boom Supersonic President Kathy Savitt didn’t say much we hadn’t already heard before, but she did fill in more of the details:

Plans are moving apace with new partners to develop the engine for the supersonic passenger plane Boom intends to build in the 400,000-square-foot factory.

The company is in the process of making its first 19 local hires and plans to grow its workforce to around 400 within the next two years.

And, of course, the brash Denver-based start-up insists, as always, that it will meet its aggressive deadline to roll out the first Overture jet by 2026 and make the first passenger flight by 2029.

So, unlike the December announcement at PTI about a collaboration to design and build the plane’s engine, Thursday’s event clearly was more a mic check than a mic drop.

But it was good to hear Boom reaffirm its goals, which even company officials admit are “audacious.”

And yes, there may have been an element of showmanship in what we saw last week, but there was also reassurance.

So far, so good. Stuff’s happening.

The fact that construction on the factory will begin in February is a major milestone.

And the potential up sides — clean, cutting-edge engine technology, more than 2,000 well-paying jobs by 2032, the natural synergy Boom could establish with Triad colleges and universities, especially N.C. A&T, and more — are worth the risk.

A News & Record opinion writer recently broached the issue of risk with PTI Airport Authority Executive Director Kevin Baker.

“I might answer this question with a question of my own,” Baker said.

“Suppose, given the risk of a start-up, the airport and the state chose to say ‘no’ to Boom. Then imagine the project was successful in another city, employing thousands, and becoming the new home of supersonic travel. How would we feel then?”

Baker added: “Yes, Boom is a start-up operation, and it faces risks just like many other innovators in the aerospace industry have faced over the last 100 years. However, each and every part of the state-funded effort to establish the Boom manufacturing center is ‘hedged’ in that the state and the Airport Authority have required that all construction be able to serve other purposes, or have ‘alternative utility,’ in the event that, for any reason, Boom no longer needs the facilities.

“The investment made to support the Boom operation will be useful irrespective of the ultimate user.”

In other words, the facility will be used one way or another.

For now, though, the idea of a jet superfactory still seems credible, if ambitious.

And, as Baker said, better the Triad than somewhere else to have the opportunity to find out.

And, even if, in the end, Boom’s reach does not exceed its grasp?

This chance still would have been too good to pass up.