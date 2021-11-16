Our Opinion: Guilford County, unmasked

But this good news comes, as do all things COVID, with an asterisk and fine print.

One number that is not as encouraging as the others is the relatively low vaccination rate in Guilford of only 56%. More vaccinations would help to preserve the current gains against the virus. The approval of vaccinations for children provides an opportunity to improve that figure. So will more adults stepping up to get a shot that has been proven overwhelmingly safe and effective.

Remember: The mask rule is rescinded as long as the numbers stay low. If we are not careful, we could be right back where we were before.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Winston-Salem’s Atrium Health, describes the period before Thanksgiving as “a sweet spot” for lifting mask mandates.

But what will follow that period is the holidays themselves, and cooler weather.

This means more indoor activities, family gatherings and travel, and more chances for new infections.

“There is no set rulebook on how to mitigate a global pandemic,” county commissioners Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston said. “We’ve seen this pandemic take turns for the better only to be followed by a new and more challenging virus.”