Our Opinion: Gun deaths are new norm

On the same day a memorial honoring the 26 victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public on Sunday, another tragedy.

Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of three people at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. The three — Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler — were UVa football players.

Two others, also UVa football players, were wounded during the attack.

The suspect is a former UVa football player.

The shooting occurred Sunday night, leading to the cancellation of classes on Monday.

In Charlottesville, friends, family members, students, faculty and members of the community will have to deal with the murders of three of their own.

The suspect faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun to commit a felony, UVa Police Chief Tim Longo said.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” University of Virginia President Jim Ryan wrote in a letter to the university community. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

This isn’t the first time a Virginia college campus has been the setting for gun violence: Virginia Tech in Blacksburg was the scene of a much deadlier attack in 2007, when 27 students and five faculty members were gunned down by a student who later killed himself.

Back then, such incidents were rare enough that we could think of them as aberrations. Little did we suspect how things would change.

Today mass shootings are a new normal.

Should we offer the standard message once more?

It could happen here. It has happened here. And it will keep happening; we’ll all be under threat until we replace the Republican leadership in our state legislature with representatives who care more about solving the problem than they care about an NRA endorsement.

For now, most sensible gun legislation gathers dust, despite widespread support for tighter rules.

A report released in October from 97Percent, a bipartisan group of gun owners and non-gun owners, found that 75% of gun owners are concerned about school shootings, 71% about mass shootings and 66% about the increases in gun-related homicides and gun crimes in cities.

As for federal legislation, Sen.-elect Ted Budd is the proud owner of a gun store and range. Those are legal endeavors. Firearms, in the proper hands, are no threat to anyone.

But we urge Budd to work with his colleagues in the majority to better protect his constituents and solve this problem — too many guns winding up in too many wrong hands, often through legal means — even, sometimes, when a perpetrator’s behavior and history serve as legitimate warnings of trouble ahead.

As a pro-life proponent of responsible gun ownership, this should be of special concern to him.

Meanwhile, the Sandy Hook Memorial honors the memory of 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

“I’m grateful that Catherine is a part of the memorial because it is a shared and sacred loss of 26 families,” Jennifer Hubbard, whose 6-year-old daughter Catherine Violet Hubbard was one of the victims, told CNN.

Hubbard said the memorial, which consists of a granite fountain in the middle of a network of circling paths through ponds, trees and meadows, as “beautifully appointed.”

“This memorial goes beyond being a marker of all that we’ve been through,” Hubbard said.

That includes vicious and irresponsible myths that the shooting was staged and that the victims were actors.

Now here we are, nearly 10 years later, but not so far removed from we were then.

Except there are more guns. More deaths.

More staring at navels by lawmakers as parents still must send their children to school and pray that they’ll meet again at the end of the day.