Our Opinion: Gun raffle is a cruel mistake

Imagine, following the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant fire in February, that the city's fire department then sought to raise funds … by raffling off a box of matches and a can of gasoline.

Or, following an accidental drowning at Belews Lake, rescue crews sought to raise funds … by raffling off a plastic swimming pool.

Horrendous, no?

This is the same kind of energy being generated by the Forsyth County Republican Party as it prepares to raffle off guns and ammo, including semiautomatic rifles, as the Winston-Salem Journal’s Wesley Young reported recently. The fund- and awareness-raising scheme follows several highly publicized mass shootings of innocent victims, including children, that have set our country on edge — shootings in which both innocent bystanders with personal firearms and armed police have seemed far less effective than the murderers with their AR-15s. It’s a grim offer and, at the very least, insensitive to the recent victims of gun violence, both in our community and in other states. We agree with Lisa Mayo Cockerham, who responded to the raffle by stating online, “This is completely tone deaf.”

Specifically, the 30-day raffle offers the chance to win a gun each day from Sept. 9-Oct. 8, for the price of a $30 ticket. The proceeds will benefit Republican candidates.

Since the story first appeared, there have been more mass shootings, including one at a mall in Greenwood, Ind., on Sunday that claimed three lives. But the raffle's mastermind, a familiar face in Triad politics, appears unfazed.

“The only people who are upset about gun raffles are people who are hostile to guns and gun owners,” raffle organizer and local provocateur Vernon Robinson told the Journal — as if being hostile to deadly weapons was a bad thing. But more generous souls would add the victims of gun violence and the survivors of people murdered by guns to the list of those who might be upset. They bear witness — actual witness, not imagined to make some political point — to the horrors presented by easily obtained firearms, even in the hands of legal owners.

We have to wonder if this isn’t just an attempt to stir up a little controversy, and to, as they say, “own the libs.” If so: mission accomplished.

But getting a rise out of decent people could have consequences that go far beyond making them delightfully uncomfortable. The “winners” will be over 18 and pass through a background check — how oppressive — just like many mass shooters. Placing deadly weapons into random hands is simply irresponsible.

It also places deadly weapons in the forefront as a symbol of the local Grand Old Party. That beats a defeated presidential candidate, we suppose, but there are even better symbols the party could use: A barbecue grill. Pancakes. An American flag, made in America.

Instead, the party has chosen a divisive, intimidating, frightening and deadly symbol of modern, troubled American life to represent its members. We won’t be surprised if some Republicans, especially the more sober public officials, refuse to play along. Local politico Linda Petrou has at least pointed to better issues on which her fellow Republicans could focus, like the economy.

Republicans are not alone in making poor symbolic gestures at times — ask any Democrat — but to choose a tool of murder and sorrow as representative of their party is a mistake. Guns like these have been used recently in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, N.Y.; Highland Park, Ill.; and in more than 340 other mass shootings so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It’s a tool that, when used as designed, leaves dead people in its wake. It’s more likely to elicit visions of dead school children than heroic police officers. The GOP is choosing to be represented by a messenger of death rather than, with the rest of us, mourn the victims of its use.

It’s not too late for the party to change course and exhibit a little decency — maybe a diaper raffle? How about a tank of gas? — rather than try to “trigger” what is an absolutely reasonable response from people who favor a culture of life that requires no weapons to justify itself.