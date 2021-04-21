Our Opinion: Happy Earth Day

Last week, a Republican legislator from Oil City, La. — no kidding, that’s the name — filed a bill intended to make his state a “fossil fuel sanctuary state.”

His bill would prohibit any restrictions on extracting oil and gas in the state — including from federal authorities — and would also prohibit any taxes or fees intended to prevent or reduce pollution associated with extracting, processing or selling fossil fuels. The legislator says his bill is a response to the “craziness coming out of Washington attacking the fossil fuel industry.”

We can’t help noticing the state’s proximity to its neighbor Texas, where, in February, loose energy regulations led to a power grid failure. Some authorities blamed the failure on renewable energy sources like wind – which generates about 13% of the state’s energy -- rather than the natural gas on which the state relies for some 40% of its energy.