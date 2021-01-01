Our Opinion: Happy New Year, 2021

We’ve not heard, even from the most optimistic (or Pollyannaish) sources, very many suggestions for New Year’s resolutions for 2021. After such a challenging year, it’s likely that everyone is just too exhausted to think or plan that far ahead — or to think that we could reliably predict what even the next few days will bring.
It’s almost a cliché now to say that 2020 was a draining, exhausting year that carried us from one disaster to another. But we can say that we have the same hope others have that 2021 will bring a dramatic change, will bring good health to all, peace of mind, prosperity and opportunities for personal and community growth.
We may have no resolutions, but let’s have resolve. Let’s have fortitude, forged in the fires of conflict. Let’s have determination to persevere through difficulties and encourage others to do so, also. Let’s start the new year on the right foot, with black-eyed peas and collard greens and a thought for others who are less fortunate. Let’s establish a new normal, not by exploiting the weaknesses evident in 2020, but by overcoming them.
Despite the calendar change, though, we pick up today where we left off yesterday.
One of the challenges of 2020 was helplessly observing the expansion of conspiracy thinking, of shallow, baseless claims that somehow elicited a higher degree of confidence than more traditional sources of information — especially when it came to topics associated with President Trump. In the minds of many, “someone on the internet said” carried more weight than “this 20-year study, sponsored by a nonpartisan research think tank ...”
Was this development simply a product of fear? A lack of education? A failure of our institutions?
That rejection of data, of what scholars Thomas E. Mann and Norman J. Ornstein call a “conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science” that is, in a very literal sense, conservative, is not a recipe for success. A task for every rational person this year is learning why people are so influenced by nonsense and how to reverse the trend.
This seems important to our future as a nation.
Equally important is a continuation of the education we received in 2020 on racial injustice, on economic inequality and on the great threat to our planet posed by too much carbon and other greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, which has already produced devastating effects in some regions.
Perhaps the most hopeful sign we’ve seen for the new year is the production of several vaccines that could put an end to the ravaging pandemic that has taken so many lives. As we go to press, there are questions about their availability. They must be made available to everyone, and quickly.
No. We’ll have no shortage of challenges in 2021. Let’s have no shortage of champions, either, who face the truth honestly and work to solve the problems.
We can all be champions, through our individual efforts or by supporting the efforts of our area’s helpers — those who fight hunger, homelessness and injustice. We can support them through volunteering, through donations, through conversation and encouragement.
Beyond that, let’s try to read a few good books this year. Get in a little more exercise. Enjoy the outdoors. Spend time in contemplation or prayer. Avoid COVID-19 — and avoid spreading it. Only after we’ve conquered this deadly virus can our communities truly come back to life.
This year, 2021, could be excellent and exceptional — if we work together to make it so.