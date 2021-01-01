Our Opinion: Happy New Year, 2021

We’ve not heard, even from the most optimistic (or Pollyannaish) sources, very many suggestions for New Year’s resolutions for 2021. After such a challenging year, it’s likely that everyone is just too exhausted to think or plan that far ahead — or to think that we could reliably predict what even the next few days will bring.

It’s almost a cliché now to say that 2020 was a draining, exhausting year that carried us from one disaster to another. But we can say that we have the same hope others have that 2021 will bring a dramatic change, will bring good health to all, peace of mind, prosperity and opportunities for personal and community growth.

We may have no resolutions, but let’s have resolve. Let’s have fortitude, forged in the fires of conflict. Let’s have determination to persevere through difficulties and encourage others to do so, also. Let’s start the new year on the right foot, with black-eyed peas and collard greens and a thought for others who are less fortunate. Let’s establish a new normal, not by exploiting the weaknesses evident in 2020, but by overcoming them.

Despite the calendar change, though, we pick up today where we left off yesterday.