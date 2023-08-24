Hugh Holston is a near-perfect fit to head the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

Holston’s impressive array of experience in private business, city government, city planning and affordable housing initiatives makes him uncommonly qualified for the job.

He has been a board member of the Housing Coalition since 2017.

He is a former member of the city’s planning and zoning board and board of adjustment.

He is a former assistant vice president at Wells Fargo who was involved with affordable loan initiatives and down-payment assistance in concert with the city and the Guilford Native American Assocation .

The list goes on.

He is thoughtful and focused as a leader.

He knows this community well, having lived here for 34 years.

But there is a problem.

He is an at-large member of the Greensboro City Council, a post Holston intends to keep.

Bad idea.

The Housing Coalition — a critical player in the city’s efforts to preovide dafe, affordable housing — receives funding from the council.

But the wiggle room in North Carolina’s conflict-of-interest law is so vast you could build a house in it.

Now, fully a third of the City Council works for nonprofits that receive city funding.

The other two are Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson (One Step Further) and Zack Matheny (Downtown Greensboro Inc.).

Both recuse themselves from votes that involve their agencies, but it’s not that simple.

By law none can be involved on councll debates or votes that concern contracts with their agencies

Still, their mere presence on the council gives them at least the appearance of an inside track and that’s not good.

For all of one’s noble intentions, a seat on the council creates relationships, even friendships, that can influence funding decisions, however subtly.

Holston reiterated in an interview on Wednesday that he intends to recuse himself when necessary as Johnson and Matheny have. In fact, he said, he has done so already as Housing Coalition board chair.

But council members working for entities that receive city money still are too close to the funding process for comfort.

So, yes, Holston is eminently qualified for his new job, but he should let go of his current job on the council.

And none of the three, frankly, should be council members as they simultaneously run city-funded agencies.

We’ve raised this question before.

They would not listen then. They’re not listening still.

They should be forced by the law to choose one job or the other.

But they are not. And so they don’t.

Good luck to Holston. We wish him well ... and we wish he would give up his council seat.

The killing continues

With a quarter of the year still to go, Greensboro has surpassed its total of homicides for all of 2022.

The death of a 19-year-old from gunshot wounds pushed the grim figure to 48. There were 41 in all of 2022.

And there were 28 homicides by this same time last year. That was too many as well. But clearly we are headed in the wrong direction.

Fast.

There are so many reasons for violence, which usually involves guns. And they are broad and complex.

But one factor seems apparent.

For whatever reason too many of our young people, who comprise a heartbreakingly large share of the victims and the perpetrators, seem to believe that the best way to solve a dispute is to shoot and kill another person.

Where does that come from?

And what can we do about it?

Obviously, we’re not doing enough.

Also, as has been said many, many times before, this is a community problem, not a policing problem.

But Greensboro police are a part of the solution. And it’s encouraging to see them doing what they can to help.

It so happens that Thursday, only days after the city broke last year’s homicide threshold, the police department is continuing their partnership with Beyond Sports, a local nonprofit, to equip police patrol vehicles with sports equipment.

The goal: to foster more engagement between officers and young people.

This initiative represents a very small step forward.

But a step forward all the same.

This chase made sense

There has been another high-speed police chase in the Triad.

Winston-Salem police pursued a Greensboro man who fled an attempted traffic stop early Monday morning, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The man — 33-year-old Kevin Teawon Spain — was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Monday after crashing his vehicle at the corner of Fourth and Trade streets and then attempting in vain to escape on foot. He was treated for the injuries he sustained the crash at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

We normally frown on such chases as rarely worth the risk, especially in a downtown, no matter what time of day it is.

But this time was different.

Spain was a suspect in a domestic shooting and police found a handgun and assault rifle at the site of the crash.

So, despite the obvious hazards of an urban chase, police had a valid reason to pursue Spain.

He was armed and posed a potential and imminent danger to others.

As high-speed pursuits go, this one was the right call.

We’ve been critical in other cases where we felt the stakes did not justify the risks. It’s only fair to give credit where we believe they did.

