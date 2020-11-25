Our Opinion: Home for the holidays

Not everyone was singing from the same songbook then — and, sadly enough, nor are they now.

Somehow the idea of sacrifice for the greater good has for some become an affront to freedom or, even worse, a conspiracy against the holidays.

So it was that a Texas U.S. senator, Ted Cruz, who should know better, tweeted an irresponsible meme over the weekend that suggests that someone is waging a war against Thanksgiving.

The meme depicted a turkey accompanied by the dare: “Come and take it.”

You’ll have to pry that drumstick from his dead, cold hands.

Cruz’s tweet came only days after National Guard troops in El Paso, Texas, were helping overwhelmed morgues by loading bodies into refrigerated trailers.

He is not alone in his suggestion that the Grinch wants to steal Thanksgiving and Christmas.

OK. We understand the reluctance to surrender even some of the gentle excesses of turkey day — too much food and too much shopping —when so many other normal rites have been either shrunken beyond recognition or placed on indefinite hold.

There'll be no crowds lining the streets in New York at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.