Our Opinion: Honoring our veterans

Veterans also face higher levels of suicide — 1.5 times higher than that of the general population, according to information from Veterans Affairs. The causes vary, but include depression and other mental-health challenges.

We’re all more aware of these difficulties today and multiple organizations are working to reduce the numbers. One effort has been the creation of a Veterans Crisis Line — 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) or text 838255.

There’s no shame in a warrior calling for reinforcements.

The least we can do today, each of us, is pause for that moment of reflection on the freedoms we take for granted, that in many cases were earned on the battlefield. More so, we can seek out the veterans we know to say, “Thank you for your service. I’m grateful.”

And let’s not forget them the rest of the year, either. Organizations like the Honor Flight Network, Operation Gratitude and the Wounded Warrior Project work hard for our veterans, month in and month out.

Harry Thetford, for whom celebrating veterans was “a special blessing,” put it well in one of his columns: “ ... (E)very Veterans Day should be celebrated to the fullest. Enjoy our veterans — not only for their service to our country, but for what they have done for our country after their service.