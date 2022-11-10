Our Opinion: Honoring veterans

If you stroll the paved oval in Greensboro’s Country Park, you’ll pass the Guilford County Veterans Memorial.

And like many of us, you’ll probably stop there and spend more time than you had planned.

It’s a quiet, simple place, nestled among shade trees.

It doesn’t take much space, just an acre, but it’s a powerful reminder of the sense of duty, courage and sacrifice it honors.

There are benches and walking paths and flower beds. And if you're not careful, you can lose yourself there in the stories it tells in words and maps and photos of a nation at war at various points in the 20th century, and how the world looked during each of those eras.

Privately funded, the memorial marks its 20th year in 2022.

It's nestled near the top of a hill, along the shoulder of Nathanael Greene Drive, and was officially dedicated on Sept. 4, 2002.

Its centerpiece is a four-sided obelisk that signifies "we are one nation under God." There also are more than 400 bricks at the site, each of which bears the engraved name of an Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard or Merchant Marine veteran.

Set on a much larger stage is Triad Park's Carolina Field of Honor, which straddles the Forsyth-Guilford county line. Roughly 150,000 veterans live in the Triad, more than any other region in the state.

Weather permitting, today, Veterans Day, would be an appropriate time to visit either, if not both sites.

Both also have scheduled special events for this holiday weekend.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the Carolina Field of Honor will feature music, color guards, the laying of the wreath and other activities, as well as a keynote speaker, retired Col. William Webb, a decorated Army veteran. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Veterans Memorial in Country Park will feature a ceremony from the Black Cap Veterans Group.

To be honest, what our veterans have given to us deserves our gratitude 365 days a year.

There may be no greater example of brotherhood and sisterhood among Americans of all races, creeds, colors and genders than military service. Nowhere are such differences more superficial — or irrelevant — than on the field of battle, where men and women routinely place their lives in each other’s hands.

Whether they are part of the dwindling remnant of the forces that went abroad to fight in World War II, veterans of the Korean or Vietnam wars, or those who deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan following 9/11, those same values apply.

The democratic elections we just held, mostly free of violence and intimidation, are only one precious benefit of the American way of life that our veterans have protected and ensured. Many continue to give. We noted in this space on Election Day how some 63,000 veterans had volunteered as poll workers as part of an initiative called Vet the Vote.

Sadly, America hasn't always given enough in return.

When veterans return home, they often bear the physical, emotional and mental scars of life and death in a war zone. Readjusting to civilian life can be difficult. Though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VFW and volunteer groups offer resources, too many of our veterans find themselves unemployed, or on the streets or victims of drug abuse.

Veterans also face higher levels of suicide than the general public. According to the VA, in 2020, 6,146 veterans took their own lives, including 199 North Carolina veterans. The causes vary, but include depression and other mental-health challenges. Some veterans also are targeted in more recent years by extremist groups that seek to twist their love of country to bitter ends.

The least we can do today, each of us, is pause for a moment of reflection on the freedoms we consider our birthright. Most were bought on the battlefield.

The words “Thank you for your service” are a start. But our actions speak louder.

Organizations such as the Honor Flight Network, Operation Gratitude and the Wounded Warrior Project work hard for veterans year-round and all are worthy of our support.

So let's not simply say how much we value what our veterans mean to us. Let's show them. Today, tomorrow and beyond.