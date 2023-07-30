It is hot outside.

We’re pretty sure you didn’t need for us to tell you that.

After all, it is July. In North Carolina. What did we expect? It’s supposed to be hot.

But what’s different from before is the context. It’s hot all over.

This has been the hottest July on Earth in 120,000 (not a typo) years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization said last week.

How would anyone know?

Well, human beings have kept records only since 1940. But by extrapolating from studies of coral reefs, tree rings and deep-sea sediment cores, researchers say they are reasonably sure that we’re not only breaking a sweat. We’re breaking records.

Some unsettling signs of these times:

Even cactuses are feeling it. In Phoenix, Ariz., which is not unused to blistering heat, hardy Saguaro cactuses are showing signs of stress after a string of record-high temperatures.

Nights are not providing as much relief as they used to. Over the past 50 years, the average summer nighttime temperature in the Triad has increased 3.7 degrees, the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Deem reported in June.

In Europe, a prolonged heat wave has gripped a continent where many lack air conditioning from a belief (at least once upon a time) that they didn’t need it. Earlier this month, parts of Bosnia, France, Greece, Italy and Spain saw highs that reached 104 degrees. In Sicily, temperatures climbed to 115 degrees. Some areas, The New York Times reports, have reached 118 degrees. Severe storms have claimed lives and forced evacuations.

A township in China sweltered through a high of 126.

In Mexico there have been more than 200 heat-related deaths.

The world is baking and climate scientists expect that there may be more where this came from.

A study released last week by the World Weather Attribution contends that much of the record heat would have been “virtually impossible” without climate change. “In line with what has been expected from past climate projections and IPCC reports these events are not rare anymore today,” the report says.

“North America, Europe and China have experienced heatwaves increasingly frequently over the last years as a result of warming caused by human activities, hence the current heat waves are not rare in today’s climate with an event like the (current one) expected approximately once every 15 years in the US/Mexico region, once every 10 years in Southern Europe, and once in 5 years for China.”

“Unless the world rapidly stops burning fossil fuels,” the report warns, “these events will become even more common and the world will experience heatwaves that are even hotter and longer-lasting.”

As overwhelming as it all may seem, there is something each of us can do:

Be careful. Don’t underestimate the danger. If you can, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest times of the day. Stay hydrated. Be sure not to leave children or pets in a car. If you see a child or pet in a locked car in the heat of the day, call police.

Conserve. The heat strains the power grid by creating greater demand. You can ease the burden on the grid and your budget by setting the thermostat as high as you comfortably can. As John Deem noted last week, “every 2 degrees you adjust your thermostat closer to the outside temperature can save up to 5% on your cooling costs.”

Be accountable. Support policies to expand renewable energy and leaders who support such policies. If you can, opt for more environmentally friendly transportation. Respect the science. If you’re skeptical, learn the science from reliable sources.

And don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. For example, yes, electric vehicles come with some of their own environmental costs. But they still are less harmful than fossil fuel-burning cars and trucks.

Some people have likened our blissful descent into the ravages of climate change to unsuspecting frogs in a pot of slowly boiling water.

Lately, that obviously hasn’t been the case. We’re feeling this.