Seize the day! ... Or not.

When it came to culture war bills, tomorrow wasn’t soon enough in the General Assembly.

In the mad rush to roll back gun-safety rules and ratchet up abortion restrictions, warp speed seemed too slow. It was now or never.

As for legislation that affects the day-to-day lives and well-being of North Carolinians, well, not so fast.

Our Republican-dominated state legislature will get around to it … eventually.

Maybe next month. Maybe not. It’ll come when it will come.

Particularly frustrating is the unnecessary wait for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, which, after a 10-year delay, was finally approved nearly five months ago, but still has yet to take effect.

That’s because Republicans insisted that expansion be tied to the passage of the state budget.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill expanding Medicaid expansion into law on March 27. But nothing happens, per the GOP, until a new state budget is approved.

So, as Republican lawmakers, who hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the legislature, dither among themselves, as many as 600,000 North Carolinians continue to go without health care.

To say that for some people that this could be a matter of life or death is not an exaggeration.

Also being held up are raises for state employees, including teachers. The timing on teacher raises is especially critical as local districts — many of which are shorthanded to begin with — attempt to hire new teachers before the next school year begins.

But no one in the GOP appears to be in that much of a hurry.

It’s a cold-hearted way to do the people’s business.

And, for their part, Democrats have wasted no time in pointing that out. In a Raleigh news conference on Wednesday, state Attorney General Josh Stein and other House Democrats complained about the leisurely pace of the budget process.

“There’s nothing on our side to stop anything from going through for a budget,” House Minority Leader Robert Reives of Chatham County told reporters. “But yet we’re still waiting for school personnel to get raises, state employees to get raises, for critical funding for a lot of the needs that we have going on throughout the state.”

As for health care, a federal law that banned states from removing some people’s Medicaid coverage has expired. With Medicaid expansion, Reives noted, some North Carolinians would be able to maintain that coverage.

“This month alone, we have 9,000 people who will lose Medicaid coverage that would otherwise keep it,” Reives said

Is some of what’s going on here politics? Actually, quite a bit of it is. Stein is running for governor and will doubtlessly tweak the Republican majority every chance he gets.

Even so, the Democrats have a valid complaint. This is what it is.

And the holdup on the budget has nothing to do with partisan gridlock. It has to do with Republicans not being able to agree among themselves.

Among the issues being debated are how much to cut taxes and how to spend unspent funds and whether the state should permit nontribal casinos.

“There are strong positions and strong arguments among the two chambers here, but progress is being made,” House Speaker Tim Moore said later Wednesday on the House floor.

Incidentally, the new budget was due on July 1. Until one is passed state agencies will by law be required to operate at base spending levels.

The House budget committee chairman, GOP Rep. Jason Saine of Lincoln County, told The Associated Press that a strong budget takes time.

“To get to a good agreement, sometimes it’s better to wait,” Saine said, adding that a final budget may not be completed until mid-August.

What Saine didn’t address is a very simple and practical solution to Medicaid expansion: Remove the wholly unnecessary language in the law that ties its activation to the passage of the budget, as the governor has requested.

Saine did, however, make time to accuse the Democrats of “political grandstanding.”

To be fair, when Democrats were in control, budgets also often violated the July 1 deadline. And we took them to task for it.

But it’s Republicans who are especially fond of saying that government should be run like a business.

Well, guys, businesses have deadlines. And yours passed two weeks ago. Urgent needs are going unmet.

Get on with it.