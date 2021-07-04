Our Opinion: I am a patriot

On this, our national holiday, is there any way, as divided as we are, with as many disagreements over what should be matters of simple fact, with so much anger and frustration in the air — is there any way we can unite in celebration of our nation’s existence?
We hope so.
Today is not a day for argument. It’s not a day for pressing a partisan point or owning a political foe. It’s a day to celebrate the foresight our forefathers had to break away from an oppressive dictatorship and say, we’re going to chart our own course and we’ll be better for it.
The declaration of our independence reads:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.”
Taking “Creator” metaphorically — as, certainly, some of the founders did — increases the possibility that all of us can have an appreciation for the rest: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These are unalienable rights. They represent the American birthright, extended to all, not by purchase, not by social standing or class, but by the mere fact that we were born here or, through the process of naturalization, adopted by those who were born here. There are no second-class citizens in the United States. Each of us is no better and no worse than any other. We are all citizens and eligible to share in the bounty of our land and in the rich history of a free people who set their own course, uniting, not because of their race or religion, but because of their belief in those unalienable rights.
Even as we celebrate those blessings, the honest must acknowledge that this country, which we love, hasn’t always been perfect. It was born on the backs of slaves in a land stolen from others. This should be remembered, not to condemn or shame us, but to call us to be better. We owe a debt to those who came before us to fulfill the promises they made.
Steven Van Zandt of E Street Band fame wrote a tune with a chorus that goes:
I am a patriot
And I love my country
Because my country is all I know
I want to be with my family
The people who understand me
I’ve got nowhere else to go
We’re certain that Van Zandt’s heart was in the right place.
Yet loving a country because “it’s all I know,” because “I’ve got nowhere else to go,” is a shallow love. How much better it would be to see our country in the context of the family of countries and be here because we choose to be here — because we see here a land of great opportunity, of beautiful vistas and upright people, a country in which we can each find our place, a country to which we can contribute, so that we can stand before the world as an example, not only of great wealth and power, but of courage, of compassion, of wisdom, of generosity, of the noblest human expressions.