Our Opinion: 'I just still believe': Coleman's legacy

On Jan. 13, when the Guilford County commissioners voted, after a raucous debate, to reinstate a countywide mask mandate, Carolyn Coleman took exception to a fellow commissioner’s comment that the mandate was “a joke.”
Citing her own personal brush with the coronavirus, Coleman said: “I can tell you this is no joke. When someone tells you that they tested positive for COVID and now you are wondering if you’re testing positive, that is one of the scariest feelings that I’ve ever had.
“Your constituents are my constituents. I don’t care where they live. If one person in Greensboro, one person in America, dies from this disease, it impacts all of us.”
The moment was vintage Carolyn Coleman. Plain and direct.
Physically she may have grown fragile in her later years. In spirit, she was a blitzing linebacker.
“In a lot of instances, (the commissioners) would go back and forth for 15 to 20 minutes and Carolyn Coleman will speak for about two minutes and we’d change everything that we said we were going to do,” Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the commissioners, told the News & Record’s Richard Barron. “She was a voice of reason.”
The passion of that moment made what followed in only a matter of a few days even more of a blow.
The longtime commissioner, community leader and civil rights activist, who represented east Greensboro and Pleasant Garden in District 7, died last week at the age of 79.
It was a path she started as a youth and never left.
On its website, the national NAACP posted that it “feels the loss of one of its most dedicated activists and advocates.”
Coleman was a member of the NAACP’s National Board of Directors for 28 years. She also was vice president of the North Carolina chapter.
On Thursday night, the county commissioners will honor her memory with a resolution. And rightly so.
Over nearly 20 years as a commissioner, and beyond, she made her mark here. More significantly, she made a difference.
She had an easy smile and a natural sense of humor. But there was no mistaking that she meant business.
In 2005, she was the first Black woman to serve as chair of the county commissioners.
More recently, she received the N.C. Association of Black County Officials Frederick Douglas Award for her work during the pandemic.
Before that she pushed for and then managed Guilford County’s Feeding the Communities program, which provided 8,000 boxes of food to needy local families. She also fought for higher wages for county employees.
Before that she served for eight years as a special assistant to Gov. Jim Hunt.
Before that she was executive director of the state NAACP.
Before that she worked with Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, shortly before he was assassinated.
And before that she was arrested and jailed during sit-in protests in her hometown of Savannah, Ga., while she was a student at Savannah State College who had been inspired by the Greensboro Four.
It was somehow fitting that she’d wind up here, with the site of the most famous sit-ins of all barely a block from the commissioners’ chambers.
Over the years, she also made the time, somehow, to mentor and groom others. City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower cited her counsel, as did Alston.
She was a fighter, yet Coleman, a Democrat, earned bipartisan respect.
Posted one of the Republican commissioners, Justin Conrad, last week on his Facebook page, “Carolyn and I were political polar opposites but developed a mutual respect and friendship over the years. We sat next to each other for six of the seven years I have been on the board and more than one chairman threatened to separate us. She would often tell me I was her ‘favorite Republican’ and I would remind her that was a low bar for her. While her body had failed her for years, her wit and sharp mind never left her.”
A former longtime Guilford sheriff, BJ Barnes, voiced similar regard.
“If Carolyn makes it to heaven, and I hope she does, she will be organizing a march or demonstration of some kind,” Barnes posted on the conservative news and commentary website, the Rhino Times. “Rest in peace, Carolyn. It won’t be the same without you.”
As for whether at times she became discouraged, Coleman admitted that there had been moments in a 2019 interview with WUNC-FM.
“... But I just still believe. If you don’t believe, I don’t think you can do this work.”
So, year after year, one cause after another, Carolyn Coleman did believe ... adding one chapter after another to a legacy built to last.