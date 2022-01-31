Our Opinion: 'I just still believe': Coleman's legacy

Before that she served for eight years as a special assistant to Gov. Jim Hunt.

Before that she was executive director of the state NAACP.

Before that she worked with Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, shortly before he was assassinated.

And before that she was arrested and jailed during sit-in protests in her hometown of Savannah, Ga., while she was a student at Savannah State College who had been inspired by the Greensboro Four.

It was somehow fitting that she’d wind up here, with the site of the most famous sit-ins of all barely a block from the commissioners’ chambers.

Over the years, she also made the time, somehow, to mentor and groom others. City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower cited her counsel, as did Alston.

She was a fighter, yet Coleman, a Democrat, earned bipartisan respect.