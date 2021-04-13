Our Opinion: If not now, when do we face our gun addiction?

How we wish that number would remain low — but it seems so likely, so predictable, that it will not. This is the country that refuses to fight gun violence.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced a series of modest executive actions that he hoped would set the stage for a significant change in U.S. gun policy. He said: “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. And it's an international embarrassment. My job, the job of any president is to protect the American people.”

He noted that Congress had not passed “a single new federal law to reduce gun violence.”

He’s right. Congress has failed, over and over again, to act.

He’s also right that it’s an international embarrassment that the country that calls itself “the greatest” has failed to protect its own citizens from so much gun violence. The rest of the world, even those who admire us, shakes its collective head and wonders what’s wrong with the Americans that they are so in love with guns.

We know the standard responses. “It’s not guns that kill people … .” “You want to take guns from law-abiding citizens … .” “We have a Second Amendment right.”

None of those bumper-sticker slogans reduce gun violence.